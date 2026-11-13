37-year-old Kentwood man wanted in connection with 2024 shooting death apprehended by deputies during recent fair

THE DAILY NEWS

A man wanted in connection with a 2024 murder in Tangipahoa Parish was arrested while attending the Washington Parish Free Fair in October, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jerroy Brumfield, 37, of Kentwood, was taken into custody by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office after deputies located him at the fair in Franklinton.

Authorities identified Brumfield as a suspect in the July 2024 shooting death of Edward Robertson, 43, of Magnolia, Mississippi.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Robertson was discovered slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle on Brab Alford Lane in the Kentwood area. His vehicle was sitting idle in the middle of the roadway, with shattered glass scattered nearby.

Investigators determined that Robertson had been fatally shot.

During the investigation, authorities identified Brumfield as a suspect in Robertson’s death.

Brumfield was arrested during the Washington Parish Free Fair, which draws thousands of visitors to Franklinton each October.

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office booking information shows Brumfield was booked Oct. 22, 2026, on a charge of fugitive from another jurisdiction.

Following his arrest, Brumfield was transferred to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, where he was booked on a charge of first-degree murder.

The arrest comes more than two years after Robertson’s death.

No additional details regarding the investigation or circumstances surrounding the shooting were provided in the information released.

Brumfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.