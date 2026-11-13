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Washington Parish Junior High Basketball Jamboree
By Kim Gerald,10 days ago
BY “MR. POSITIVE” JEFF MCELVEEN
THE DAILY NEWS
SPORTS
The Junior High Tournament held at Varnado High School just last week was a great chance to see local teams see what they had in game-like conditions, but it also allowed everyone in attendance to see what the competition would be like this season in Washington Parish.
The gym was packed as every Washington Parish Public School brought both their Girls and Boys teams to the exhibition.
The format of the tournament dictated that time of play be limited so that everyone would have a chance to play their games and get home at a reasonable time. It was a school night after all!
The teams played Eight Minute Games with a running clock. Not a lot of time to get comfortable in your game plan, but enough to see who the “Gamers” were for each team!
In the session the games turned out as follows. The scores were low due to the limited time so they are not significant enough to report.
In Girls’ Action:
Mt. Hermon over
Varnado
Franklinton over
Varnado
Franklinton over Pine
Franklinton over
Mt. Hermon
Pine over Mt. Hermon
In Boys Action:
Varnado over
Mt. Hermon
Franklinton TIED
Varnado
Pine over Mt. Hermon
Franklinton over Pine
Varnado over Pine
Just enough to get everyone in the mood for basketball! Let the squeaking of shoes and the smell of popcorn commence!
Basketball season has arrived in Washington Parish!