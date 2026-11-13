BY “MR. POSITIVE” JEFF MCELVEEN

THE DAILY NEWS

SPORTS

The Junior High Tournament held at Varnado High School just last week was a great chance to see local teams see what they had in game-like conditions, but it also allowed everyone in attendance to see what the competition would be like this season in Washington Parish.

The gym was packed as every Washington Parish Public School brought both their Girls and Boys teams to the exhibition.

The format of the tournament dictated that time of play be limited so that everyone would have a chance to play their games and get home at a reasonable time. It was a school night after all!

The teams played Eight Minute Games with a running clock. Not a lot of time to get comfortable in your game plan, but enough to see who the “Gamers” were for each team!

In the session the games turned out as follows. The scores were low due to the limited time so they are not significant enough to report.

In Girls’ Action:

Mt. Hermon over

Varnado

Franklinton over

Varnado

Franklinton over Pine

Franklinton over

Mt. Hermon

Pine over Mt. Hermon

In Boys Action:

Varnado over

Mt. Hermon

Franklinton TIED

Varnado

Pine over Mt. Hermon

Franklinton over Pine

Varnado over Pine

Just enough to get everyone in the mood for basketball! Let the squeaking of shoes and the smell of popcorn commence!

Basketball season has arrived in Washington Parish!