SPECIAL TO THE DAILY NEWS

Northshore Charter School recently announced its October Students of the Month, recognizing nine outstanding students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The monthly recognition highlights students who have demonstrated positive attitudes, dedication to learning and a commitment to doing their best in the classroom.

The October Students of the Month are: Kindergarten: Kaiden Wallace, First Grade: Olivia Burge, Second Grade: Meghan Bowman, Third Grade: Nori Walker, Fourth Grade: McKynzi Spencer, Fifth Grade: Javon Caston, Sixth Grade: Tegan Cook, Seventh Grade: Karter Lindsay and Eighth Grade: Kailyn Davis.

Northshore Charter School celebrates these students for their accomplishments and the positive example they set for their classmates.

Congratulations to all nine students on receiving this special recognition and representing their school with pride!