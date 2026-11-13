Between Friends with Bob Ann Breland

My cell phone did not ring today, except for a call about medical insurance for seniors. Thankfully, only one. Answering a constantly ringing phone can be very irritating.

No mail yesterday and today I walked to the end of the driveway to the mail box and only found a card from a local store offering me some bargains.

No stacks of mail from political candidates giving me important info they thought I should know…and reminding me to vote. The electioneering is about over for a spell.

Facebook is also very active during election time. Some folks believe everything they read on Facebook! One can put anything on there and some will believe it, even if it’s a lie or very deceptive!

Few will stop and look for the truth before they relay it along. It sounds so good it has to be repeated!

Also, for the past few days, no awful political ads over and over again on local television stations. Honestly, don’t we all get a little over exposed to the political scene?

The stations and news outlets are worked up over the President and what he has done or didn’t do and who has charge of what. However, for the next several months we will be hearing about policy changes and people to be running things in Washington DC.

There will be those wanting to be in office and all the bad things about all of them as politicking will continue on nationally!

The medical health insurance is just as bad. I am waiting for the time period to be over for signing up for senior medical insurance.

Every time we try to find out new information about the changes in Medicare, we get it an insurance company trying to sell their product.

A lot of seniors are completely confused and the phone constantly ringing does not help!

I think in our day and time, there is too much information on everything for the average ear and mind. When we were growing up, all we knew about what was going on the world was very little.

We hated for the news to come on the radio and interrupt our programs and we never listened to news. Our parents were wise to let us be children.

Today’s kids know about everything and discuss it among themselves! It is almost too much for adult minds, much less for children.

We have the freedom to vote with a secret ballot for the person we feel best for any office and we might not agree. Don’t let that make us enemies! The winner wins and the loser loses!

We do have to make sure things are done correctly to keep our freedom, fought for by so many over the ages.

Keeping an eye out for what is going on in this country is good, but so much information sometimes seems to be too much!

With the politicking a bit off for the next little while, we can start to get things ready for Thanksgiving, food and family gatherings.

I always look forward to this day of giving thanks to God for many things, including having elections and getting insurance for the elderly. May the cell phone calls cease the constant activity during this time.

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to remember no matter how much we agree or disagree, there’s a lot of good in life. This thankful season brings most things back to normal.