by Joannie Miller

Washington Parish Republican Women President Suzi Bourne, Region 7 Director Joannie Miller, and Immediate Past President Janene Dunaway attended the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women (LFRW) Executive Board Meeting and Biennial Conference.

A fabulous time was had by all as we gathered with like-minded women from across our great state to celebrate friendship, leadership, and our shared commitment to Republican values!

The conference opened with Executive Board Meetings, followed by a Welcome Luncheon featuring Jennifer Van Vrancken, Jefferson Parish Councilwoman-at-Large. The fun continued with a decades-themed reception and party celebrating the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. The evening was complete with great music, creative costumes, plenty of dancing, and a room full of ladies who weren’t ready for the festivities to end! We danced until the hotel staff finally had to call it a night!

The weekend also featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Congresswoman Julia Letlow, soon to be Senator Letlow, and U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Attendees also participated in educational workshops presented by the Leadership Institute, providing valuable opportunities to learn, grow, and strengthen our leadership skills.

Convention business included the ratification of bylaw amendments and the presentation of the slated Executive Officers for election.

Saturday afternoon brought another exciting highlight with the presentation of awards, and Washington Parish had plenty of reasons to celebrate! Our parish was honored with eight awards in Division A, recognizing the outstanding work and dedication of our members. A special thanks goes to Kim Windham our Awards Chair:

• First Place: Campaign Volunteer Hours

• First Place: Programs

• First Place: Technology

• First Place: Individual Campaign/Volunteer Hours – Janene Dunaway

• Third Place: American Heritage

• Third Place: Membership Recruitment

• Third Place: Community Service/Caring for America

Adding to the excitement, Joannie Miller received the once-in-a-lifetime Betty Heitman Award, a very special recognition and a tremendous honor!

The conference concluded with additional business sessions and the election of officers, bringing a productive and memorable weekend to a close.

We returned home with wonderful memories, renewed friendships, fresh ideas, and a renewed commitment to serving our communities and strengthening the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women.

Washington Parish Republican Women are proud to be part of an organization where friendship, leadership, and service make a difference!