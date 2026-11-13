Freedom Loans owner encourages residents to support hometown businesses during the holidays and throughout the year

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As the holiday shopping season gets underway, Linda Knight, owner of Freedom Loans in Franklinton, is reminding Washington Parish residents that where they choose to spend their money can make a lasting difference in the community.

For Knight, shopping local is about much more than making a purchase. It is about supporting neighbors, protecting jobs and helping ensure that hometown businesses continue serving local families for years to come.

“Local businesses are run by our friends and neighbors,” Knight said. “Many count on holiday sales to help keep their doors open. If we want places to shop, eat and work in Washington Parish, we have to support them.”

Knight explained that every dollar spent locally has the potential to benefit more than just the business receiving the purchase. Local businesses use their earnings to pay employees, cover operating expenses and continue providing goods and services to the community.

“When you shop local, you help businesses pay their bills and employees,” she said. “Those employees spend their money here, too. So your purchase helps more than one business — it helps local families and our whole community.”

As the owner of a locally operated finance company, Knight sees firsthand the importance of building relationships and helping neighbors through financial challenges.

“At Freedom Loans, we help people with loans for everyday needs and unexpected bills,” Knight said. “We get to know our customers and look at more than their credit score. We also shop local whenever we can. This is our home, and we want to see our neighbors and local businesses do well.”

Beyond the economic benefits, Knight emphasized that local businesses play an important role in supporting the schools, organizations and community activities that make Washington Parish special.

From sponsoring youth sports teams and supporting school fundraisers to donating to charitable causes and community celebrations, small businesses are frequently among the first asked to lend a helping hand.

However, Knight pointed out that those businesses must remain financially healthy to continue giving back.

“Local businesses are often the ones people turn to for a team sponsorship, a school fundraiser or a donation for a community event,” she said. “They want to help, but they have to be able to cover their own expenses, too.”

Knight said supporting local merchants helps create opportunities for those businesses to continue investing in the community.

“When we support them, we help put them in a position to give back,” she said. “Those purchases help make room for the next donation or sponsorship.”

With online shopping and large retailers offering convenient alternatives, Knight encourages residents to consider hometown businesses before spending their money elsewhere.

She believes the personal service, familiar faces and relationships built through local shopping are benefits that cannot always be found with larger companies.

“Before you order online or head out of town, give a local business a chance,” Knight said. “You may find exactly what you need right here, along with someone who knows your name and appreciates your business.”

While the holiday season provides an important opportunity to support small businesses, Knight hopes residents will make shopping local a year-round commitment.

“Every purchase matters to a small business,” she said. “Supporting them throughout the year helps keep those businesses, jobs and familiar faces in our community.”

As Washington Parish residents prepare for the holidays, Knight’s message serves as a reminder that supporting local businesses is also an investment in the future of the parish.

From the family-owned shop on Main Street to the local restaurant, service provider or financial institution, each business contributes to the community’s economic strength and hometown character.

When Washington Parish shops local, Washington Parish benefits.