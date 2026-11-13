Council withdraws proposed ordinances, finances and ongoing improvement projects

the daily news

The Washington Parish Council voted to withdraw two proposed ordinances during its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 9, allowing additional review before either measure is brought back for consideration. Council members also received updates on the parish’s overcrowded jail, financial standing, road maintenance and several ongoing improvement projects.

The meeting, held at the Washington Parish Courthouse, began with public hearings on proposed changes to planning and building permit fees and a proposed occupational license tax on businesses operating within the parish.

The first measure, Ordinance No. 26-795, proposed revisions to the parish’s planning and building permit fee schedule, including state-mandated permit administrative fees.

However, the council’s attorney explained that the ordinance should first be reviewed by the Planning Commission before advancing to the full council.

Council members unanimously voted to withdraw the ordinance, allowing it to proceed through the appropriate review process before potentially returning for consideration.

The second proposal, Ordinance No. 26-796, would have established an occupational license fee or tax on businesses operating within Washington Parish.

The ordinance required three public hearings, with Monday’s meeting marking the first. However, the council’s attorney explained that additional calculations and review were needed to determine the proposed fees and their potential impact on parish businesses.

Rather than continuing with the hearing process, council members unanimously voted to withdraw the proposal for further evaluation.

Officials indicated that the ordinance could be revised and reintroduced at a later date.

Washington Parish Sheriff Jason Smith addressed the council during public participation, reporting that the parish jail continues to struggle with severe overcrowding.

Smith said the facility currently houses 252 inmates, including 67 state Department of Corrections prisoners and approximately 30 individuals associated with probation and parole matters.

He explained that changes to state sentencing requirements have contributed to the growing inmate population, with prisoners remaining in local facilities while awaiting placement in state correctional institutions.

Smith said the problem extends beyond Washington Parish, affecting local jails throughout Louisiana.

Regarding the proposed new parish jail, Smith reported that topographical surveying of the property is underway, although heavy brush and remaining vegetation have slowed the process.

The survey is expected to take approximately nine weeks.

Smith said meetings with the facility’s design team are progressing, and he remains optimistic about maintaining the projected six-month design timeline.

He also said contractors are being brought into discussions early to help streamline the planning and construction process.

Despite the challenges, Smith said he remains hopeful that construction can begin by the end of 2027.

The sheriff also announced mandated reporter training for school officials scheduled for Nov. 16 through the Washington Parish School Board. The training will focus on reporting responsibilities and coordination with law enforcement.

Council members received a financial report showing Washington Parish government in a stronger-than-budgeted position through September 2026.

According to the report, the parish began the fiscal year with approximately $21.4 million in fund balances.

Year-to-date revenues totaled approximately $19.1 million, representing 82.8 percent of budgeted revenues, while expenditures totaled approximately $17.2 million, or 66.51 percent of the annual expenditure budget.

After accounting for transfers, the parish reported a year-to-date surplus of approximately $1.7 million, compared to a budgeted annual deficit of $3.3 million.

The surplus increased the combined fund balance to approximately $23.1 million.

A significant contributor to the increased revenues was nearly $3 million in building permit fees collected during September, primarily associated with a major energy project.

The parish’s fund balances include approximately $7 million in the Choctaw Landfill Fund, $6.1 million in parish transportation, $4.5 million in the general fund, $2.6 million in the library fund and $2.3 million in the 0.67-cent sales tax fund.

Council members discussed the possibility of directing some of the additional revenue toward road improvements during upcoming budget discussions.

Parish officials also presented the October transportation and public works report, highlighting maintenance and improvements throughout Washington Parish.

During October, parish crews completed drainage work involving 19 roads and approximately 38 miles, installed seven culverts and graded 23 roads covering approximately 45 miles.

Crews also performed roadside brush cutting along 108 roads, covering approximately 218 miles.

Litter collection efforts included 507 bags of trash picked up along 44 roads, while crews installed 13 road signs at eight locations.

Officials reported that crews are continuing work on Spring Valley Road and several connecting roads.

Another significant development involves Richardson Landing in Bogalusa.

The parish recently received a five-year permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers authorizing clearing and improvements at the Richardson Landing boat launch.

The project will include removing vegetation and excavating approximately 35 feet to help restore the boat launch to its intended functionality.

Officials said the project has generated considerable public interest, and the permit represents an important step toward restoring access.

Additional maintenance projects discussed included improvements at the Bogalusa and Franklinton health units, possible HVAC replacement at the Bogalusa library and plumbing repairs at the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office plumbing project will be funded through a Local Government Assistance Program grant awarded to parish government.

The council also unanimously approved Resolution No. 26-1548, providing annual certification of compliance with Louisiana’s Off-System Bridge Replacement Program.

Public Works officials explained that the certification is a routine annual requirement documenting the parish’s responsibility for monitoring and addressing maintenance needs on bridges included in the program.

As Veterans Day approached, council members encouraged residents to attend local ceremonies and recognize the sacrifices made by military service members.

Council Chairman Reginald Masters spoke personally about the importance of honoring veterans, sharing that his father was killed while serving in Vietnam.

Masters encouraged residents to take time to thank veterans and listen to their experiences.

Council members also reminded residents of upcoming Veterans Day programs at area schools and other community locations.

The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at the Washington Parish Courthouse in Franklinton.