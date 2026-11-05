Lumberjack Raiders Claim First Place at Northshore Challenge

Bogalusa High School cadets bring home top honors, prepare to compete on home turf Nov. 7

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The Bogalusa High School Lumberjack Raiders brought home quite a Halloween treat after capturing first place overall at the Northshore Raider Challenge held at Camp Villerie.

Competing against 12 teams representing several Louisiana schools, the Lumberjack Raiders demonstrated exceptional teamwork, leadership, strength and determination as they tackled a series of challenging events designed to test their physical endurance and Raider skills.

The Lumberjack Raiders dominated the competition, earning first-place finishes in the One-Rope Bridge, Physical Team Test and Obstacle Course events. The team also secured second-place finishes in the Cross Country Rescue and 5K Team Run, earning enough points to claim the overall championship.

The success didn’t stop with the top team. Bogalusa’s Lumberjack B-Team also delivered an impressive performance, earning second place in the One-Rope Bridge competition. The finish marked tremendous improvement for the young team and reflected the cadets’ dedication, determination and commitment to improving their skills.

The outstanding showing was a proud moment for Bogalusa High School and its Lumberjack Battalion, highlighting the countless hours of preparation and teamwork that go into competing at this level.

But the Lumberjack Raiders aren’t resting on their accomplishments.

Their next challenge will take place right here at home!

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Lumberjack Raiders will compete in the Louisiana Regional/Army Raider Invitational at Cassidy Park in Bogalusa.

The upcoming competition offers local residents an opportunity to come out, cheer on the cadets and show their support as the Lumberjack Raiders face their next challenge.

Congratulations to the Lumberjack Raiders on an outstanding performance and for representing Bogalusa High School with pride. With a championship victory behind them and another competition just ahead, these cadets are proving that hard work, discipline and teamwork pay off!