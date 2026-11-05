Washington Parish to Honor Veterans with Special Events Nov. 10–11

THE DAILY NEWS

Communities across Washington Parish will come together Nov. 10–11 to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, with special school programs, patriotic tributes and a community fundraiser supporting retired military and law enforcement K9s.

From early morning breakfasts to ceremonies recognizing local heroes, the events offer opportunities for residents to express their gratitude to those who have sacrificed so much in service to their country.

Franklinton High School

Veterans Day Program

Franklinton High School will host its annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Patriotic Program on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

All veterans, active military personnel and their spouses, along with members of the local VFW and American Legion, are invited to enjoy breakfast served by the Student Council at 7 a.m. in the FHS Library.

A patriotic program will follow at 8 a.m. in the school gymnasium, featuring performances by the Demon Regiment and MCJROTC, along with a special slideshow highlighting photographs of local veterans and active service members.

Principal Shane Smith and Student Council President Rehanna Baker encourage veterans and active military personnel to attend.

For additional information, contact Franklinton High School at 985-839-6781.

Varnado High School Veterans Day Breakfast and Program

Varnado High School will honor local veterans and their families with its annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Program on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by a special program at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is “Veterans Helping Veterans and Their Families.”

Guest speaker Charles L. Jones is a U.S. Army Gulf War combat veteran who served six years with the 1st Cavalry Division, attaining the rank of captain and serving as a company commander.

Following his military service, Jones built a successful business career, retiring as vice president of human resources for Kraft Foods. He is also a business owner and author of five books who remains dedicated to supporting veterans and serving his community.

The event is presented by Varnado High School’s National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, Student Council, Beta Club and Talented Art program.

All veterans and their families are invited to attend.

Pine High School Veterans Day

Breakfast and Program

Pine High School will honor local veterans with a special Veterans Day Breakfast and Program on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. in the school cafeteria, with a Veterans Day program immediately following in the gym.

All veterans are invited to attend as the school community comes together to recognize and express appreciation for the men and women who have served our country.

Bowling Green School

to Honor Veterans

Bowling Green School will hold a special “Honoring Our Heroes” Veterans Day celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The event will begin with a meal at noon in the school’s Sports Complex, followed by a patriotic program at 1 p.m. in the Main Gym.

The celebration will recognize the service and sacrifices of military veterans while bringing the school community together in appreciation of those who have defended the nation’s freedoms.

Raising Cane’s to Host K9 Legacy

Project Fundraiser

The community can also show its support for four-legged heroes during the “Cane’s & Canines” fundraiser benefiting the K9 Legacy Project.

The fundraiser will take place Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Raising Cane’s, located at 1270 N. Highway 190 in Covington.

The K9 Legacy Project provides lifelong sanctuary for retired military working dogs, law enforcement K9s and other government working dogs.

Customers can participate by mentioning the K9 Legacy fundraiser when ordering in the restaurant or drive-thru. Online and app orders can use the fundraiser code FCUND96 at checkout.

The event offers an opportunity to enjoy a meal while supporting the dogs that have faithfully served alongside military personnel and law enforcement officers.

Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11, is a time to recognize all who have served in the United States military.

Through these local celebrations, Washington Parish residents have an opportunity to thank veterans personally, hear their stories and remind younger generations of the sacrifices made to protect the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

Community members are encouraged to attend these events and help make Veterans Day a meaningful occasion for the men and women who have answered the call to serve.