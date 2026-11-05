Bogalusa Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Shooting Suspect

BOGALUSA POLICE DEPARTMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAILY NEWS

On Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at approximately 6:20 pm, Bogalusa Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Avenue E. Upon arrival, officers learned that a verbal altercation had escalated, resulting in gunfire.

Officers were advised that one gunshot victim had been transported to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital by private vehicle prior to their arrival. The victim remains in critical condition.

Although individuals at the scene initially refused to cooperate with investigators, officers were able to identify a suspect, who had fled the scene on foot. Investigators recovered shell casings from the scene and a handgun from a residence associated with the incident.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for 20-year-old Kelly Sibley of Bogalusa on numerous charges including attempted 2nd degree murder.

Sibley remains at large, and the Bogalusa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or Sibley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bogalusa Police Department at 985-732-3611. Callers may remain anonymous.

All Subjects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty