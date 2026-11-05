Lumberjacks take Pope John Paul II to the Mat!

Bogalusa Comes Up Just Short in 35–32 Battle

BY “MR. POSITIVE” JEFF MCELVEEN

CORRESPONDENT TO THE DAILY NEWS

Bogalusa had the answers on offense and kept battling until the final whistle, but the Lumberjacks came up just short in a 35–32 heartbreaker.

Deontae Ishman led Bogalusa’s offense, completing 14 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 53 yards and a score, giving the Lumberjacks a steady presence through the air and on the ground.

Ishman connected with Lemaj Levi for a 65-yard touchdown, and Jayden Levi added five catches for 61 yards and a score. Kameron McGowan chipped in 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. Bogalusa finished with 312 total yards on 40 plays and moved the chains for 14 first downs.

The Lumberjacks’ challenge was containing the opponent’s ground game. Bogalusa gave up 341 rushing yards. Still, the defense held the opponent to 84 passing yards. Kameron McGowan recorded 11 total tackles, Deontae Ishman had 11, and Jemarcus Bickham added a sack and a tackle for loss.

Bogalusa converted three of five third-down attempts and was perfect on its two-point try. The Lumberjacks also kept their penalties to four for 27 yards. One lost fumble proved costly in a game decided by three points, while the opponent had no turnovers.

There was no quit in the Lumberjacks. They put up 32 points, made plays through the air and on the ground, and stayed within striking distance to the end. The final margin was narrow, but Bogalusa showed the fight and offensive firepower to make this one a battle to the finish.

Former Bogalusa Head Coach, Lewis Murray, for whom the Stadium is named, liked to say, “The proof’s in the pudding!”

Well, the Lumberjacks have taken a one loss Pope team to the mat on the week following a double overtime victory! That’s what I call two straight hard fought games that announce the arrival of what the Lumberjacks will be under Coach Larry Harold!

The Lumberjacks host a 3-6 Albany Hornets team this Friday!

I’ll go ahead and write my headline for next week’s paper!

Lumberjacks Win!