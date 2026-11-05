Shop Local, Punch Your Card, Win $500 Cash!

Washington Chamber launches parishwide holiday shopping promotion at 23 locations

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Christmas shopping just got more exciting in Washington Parish! Shoppers who support local businesses this holiday season could find themselves $500 richer just in time for Christmas.

The Washington Chamber of Commerce has officially launched its Holiday Punch Card Program, encouraging residents to shop, dine and support hometown businesses while earning chances to win $500 cash.

“Our Holiday Punch Card Program is officially underway!” said Chamber President Penny Jones. “Shop at 23 participating business locations, collect your punches, and enter for a chance to win $500 CASH! Remember, Shop Local. Support Local. Win Local!”

The promotion runs November 1 through December 20, giving shoppers plenty of opportunities to complete their Christmas lists while supporting Washington Parish businesses.

Shoppers can pick up a Holiday Punch Card at any participating location and earn one punch or stamp for every $20 spent. Completed cards, accompanied by 20 matching receipts or copies as proof of purchase, qualify for the $500 drawing.

Want more chances to win? Shoppers may complete and submit multiple cards for additional entries.

Completed cards must be submitted to the Chamber office at 211 11th Avenue in Franklinton by 5 p.m. December 20. The winner will be drawn December 21 at 10 a.m.

Cards are nontransferable and must be presented at the time of purchase to receive a punch or stamp.

Participating businesses include Bourne’s Restaurant, Mulberry Corner, Bleu Novo, Factory Connection in Bogalusa and Franklinton, Silver Leaf Boutique and Gifts, Forshag’s, Bessie’s Sweet Retreat, Fair City Resale Clothing Store, Juneau’s Cajun Meats, Pickers Paradise, Fair City Upscale Vendors Market, Georgia Peach, Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, Brushed, What’s Up Coffee, Tyler Ross Jewelers, Petals & Pearls in Bogalusa, Double B Textiles, Little Feet Boutique, Rawls Pharmacy in Mt. Hermon, D.A. Varnado Store Museum and Garden Spot of Franklinton.

Beyond the excitement of winning $500, the program highlights the importance of keeping holiday spending close to home. Every local purchase helps support jobs, strengthen small businesses and invest in the community.

Whether shopping for Christmas gifts, enjoying a meal or treating yourself, each purchase is another opportunity to support the neighbors and businesses that make Washington Parish special.

For more information, contact the Washington Chamber of Commerce at 985-922-3357.

Grab your punch card, save those receipts and start shopping! You could be celebrating Christmas with an extra $500 in your pocket!