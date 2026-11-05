Bogalusa Police Investigate Threat Involving Washington Parish Fair

BOGALUSA POLICE DEPARTMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAILY NEWS

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, at approximately 2:54 p.m., Bogalusa Police officers responded to a report of threats involving a potential shooting at the Washington Parish Free Fair later that evening.

The complainant reported that an individual had threatened to bring a firearm to the fair and shoot individuals involved in a personal dispute. He also said that the individual had told him that he was on his way to pick up another individual and they were on their way to the fair. Officers located the individual shortly afterward and observed ammunition inside his vehicle. During a consensual search, officers recovered a modified .22-caliber rifle, ammunition and suspected marijuana.

45-year-old Brian Paquin of Bogalusa was charged with the following:

LRS 14:40.1-Menacing

LRS 32:415-Suspended Drivers License

LRS 40:966E-Simple Possession of Marijuana

Officers continued the investigation, contacted potentially affected individuals, and coordinated with law enforcement agencies at the fairgrounds. A second individual connected to the reported threat was also notified that he was prohibited from entering the fairgrounds for the remainder of the year.

Chief James Smith said “Our officers did an outstanding job on this. They worked fast to identify and locate the suspect and bring what could have been a tragic situation under control.”

The Bogalusa Police Department takes threats of violence seriously and encourages anyone with information regarding a potential threat to immediately contact law enforcement.