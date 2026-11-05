Rural Franklinton Water Addresses Chlorine Level Violations

Water system says issue has been corrected; customers do not need to boil water

THE DAILY NEWS

Rural Franklinton Water has notified customers of a violation of state drinking water treatment requirements after monitoring revealed insufficient chlorine disinfectant levels during August and September 2026.

According to a notice issued by the Rural Franklinton Water Board of Directors, the water system failed to maintain the minimum residual disinfectant level required under the Louisiana State Sanitary Code.

The violation occurred during two consecutive monitoring periods, Aug. 1–31 and Sept. 1–30, when chlorine residual levels fell below 0.5 milligrams per liter in more than 5 percent of samples collected throughout the system.

Officials emphasized that the situation is not an emergency and customers do not need to boil their water or take additional corrective action.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) requires public water systems to maintain adequate disinfectant levels to protect against potentially harmful microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and parasites.

According to LDH, inadequately treated drinking water can increase the risk of exposure to disease-causing organisms that may produce symptoms such as nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea and headaches.

The water system reported that corrective measures have been taken, including replacing tubing and a drum and flushing the system. Rural Franklinton Water stated that normal service has been restored and that it has been following Department of Health requirements.

Although the violation does not require customers to take immediate action, individuals with specific health concerns are encouraged to consult their healthcare providers.

Rural Franklinton Water has mailed notification letters to customers explaining the violation and corrective measures.

The Board of Directors also encourages customers to share the information with others who may use the water but did not receive a direct notice, including residents of apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact the Rural Franklinton Water office at (985) 839-6433.