CLUB NEWS

The home of Mrs. Sam Bounds provided the setting for Matinee Musicale’s opening of its 2026–2027 season on October 21. Guests arrived along a picturesque wooded drive, welcomed by autumn wreaths adorning the white brick entrance columns and pumpkins lining the walkway to the front door.

Hostesses Mrs. Sam Bounds, Mrs. Bill Lofton, Mrs. Dennis Neal, and Mrs. Hunter Kergosien greeted members and guests. A beautifully appointed dining table featured white pumpkins, colorful alstroemeria, fern fronds, and English ivy. Guests enjoyed an assortment of savory and sweet refreshments, accompanied by delicious apple cider punch.

Following a time of fellowship, Matinee Musicale’s new president, Mrs. Jeff Doremus, welcomed members and special guests and introduced the guest musician for the program.

Our guest performer was Mr. Caleb Fisher, a classical guitarist, composer, and aspiring educator dedicated to artistic expression and musical excellence. He studied with Franklin Kimlicko at Tyler Junior College and currently studies with Sergio Hernandez at The University of Texas at Tyler, where he continues to refine his artistry and deepen his knowledge of the classical guitar repertoire. He plans to continue his musical studies with Dr. Isaac Bustos in San Antonio, with the goal of teaching guitar at the collegiate level and inspiring the next generation of musicians through performance, creativity, and mentorship.

Caleb has performed as a member of the Alumni Guitar Quartet in Tyler, Texas, and has collaborated with internationally acclaimed opera soprano Julianne Casey. In May 2025, Caleb won the Collegiate Division of the Mountain View College Guitar Competition. He has performed at numerous Tyler Junior College events and appeared in its musical theater production of Jesus Christ Superstar. As a composer, he has written original works for solo guitar and guitar quartet.

The audience of music lovers gathered in the inviting living area of Mrs. Bounds’ beautifully appointed home to enjoy Caleb’s classical guitar performance. His refined fingerstyle technique brought the instrument to life, blending resonant bass notes with flowing, sustained melodies to create a serene and captivating musical experience.

The program featured works by Francisco Tárrega, Manuel Ponce, Rey Guerra, Nikita Koshkin, Agustín Barrios Mangoré, and Celedonio Romero. A special highlight was Rafael Scarfullery’s arrangement of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” a thoughtful addition that seemed especially chosen for the Matinee Musicale audience. Caleb shared with us that his acoustic instrument is custom made by hand of spruce and continues to change in appearance and tone as it ages. It was a memorable and delightful way to spend a fall morning.