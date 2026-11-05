Brookhaven native, 91, publishes his 16th book

SPECIAL TO THE DAILY LEADER

My name is Tex Sample — it’s my real name.

I grew up at 125 North Cleveland Ave. on the west side of Brookhaven. When I was a boy, the city limits ended at a ditch behind our house. I graduated from Brookhaven High School in 1953, and although I have lived elsewhere for most of my adult life, Brookhaven remains very much a part of who I am. My dad and mom were A.C. and Helen Sample. My sister was Patricia Sample Smith and she and her husband, Chuck Smith, owned the Smith Machine and Welding Company there in town. Pat died this past year and Chuck died back in 2012. As you know, the shop is still active and their son Mike Smith, operates it. I also still have classmates there like Patsy Biglane Garman, Tommy Smith, and Helen Mathis among others.

I am now 91 years old and have just published my 16th book, Challenging the Power Order for the Common Good.

I have many wonderful memories of Brookhaven High School. I played trumpet in the band, held the first-chair solo position my senior year, and served as president of the band. I also pitched for the baseball team under A. D. “Dog” Owens, a former Mississippi State football player who admitted that he knew nothing about baseball or pitching. Nevertheless, he was the best coach I ever had. His advice to me was simple: “Get in there and throw the ball.”

Growing up in Brookhaven also meant learning something about working people and their lives. As a young man, I drove a cab, worked in construction, and spent summers as a roustabout in the oil fields. Those experiences helped shape my lifelong interest in working people, power, justice, and the common good.

After graduating from Brookhaven High in 1953, I attended Millsaps College and subsequently earned two degrees from Boston University, including a PhD in social ethics in 1964. I went on to teach church and society for 32 years at Saint Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri, where I am now professor emeritus.

In the 1960s, I worked with the Massachusetts Council of Churches in support of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. I also participated in the Selma-to-Montgomery march. Over the years, I have been involved in community organizing for 34 years, and I continue that work today in Kansas City.

My new book examines what I call the “power order” — the ways power operates not only through governments and institutions but also through traditions, customs, culture, relationships, and the assumptions people make about the world. It explores how ordinary people can recognize destructive forms of power, organize to challenge them, and work together for the common good.

Interestingly, the book begins with stories from my childhood in Mississippi. Those early experiences have continued to influence my thinking throughout my life.

“Tex Sample has the rare gift of helping us see the extraordinary within the ordinary,” said Kenneth Carder, former Bishop of the United Methodist Church in Mississippi. “Beginning with the stories of his own childhood in Mississippi, he invites us into a deeper understanding of the complex “power order” that shapes our lives, communities, and institutions. With candor, wisdom, and remarkable insight, he demonstrates that power is never merely personal or political but is woven through the social, economic, racial, cultural, and religious realities that form us all.

“Challenging the Power Order for the Common Good is a timely and important book. It challenges easy answers, expands our moral imagination, and equips readers to recognize both the subtle workings of domination and the enduring possibilities of transformation. Whether you are a pastor, teacher, student, or community leader, you will come away seeing both your world and your vocation with greater clarity and renewed hope.”

Urban League of Kansas City president and CEO Gwendolyn Grant calls the new work “a book to read; it is a book to wrestle with, learn from, and put into practice.”

Challenging the Power Order is available at most book retailers.