Junior Ambassadors 2026: Chamber picks help usher in the Christmas season

The 2026 Junior Ambassadors will begin their duties with the annual Christmas Open House Saturday, Nov. 7. These Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors will help kick off the Christmas season with 29 local businesses.

Junior Ambassadors serve as ambassadors to the business community, and will welcome shoppers during the Open House. They must be ninth-grade students who live in Lincoln County. Junior Ambassadors will serve as hostesses at participating businesses, matched alphabetically. They will also assist Santa Claus with candy distribution toward the end of the route of the Brookhaven Christmas Parade, Thursday, Dec. 3. More community service hours will be available during the spring semester.

Open House guests can enjoy festive snacks, holiday merchandise, and plenty of Christmas cheer as they shop across town.

For more information call 601-833-1411 or go to visitbrookhavenms.com for a full list of participating retailers. Following are each of the Ambassadors, in alphabetical order.

*Maliyah Sanae Anderson, daughter of Jerry A. Lewis and Heidi Anderson, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an All A Honor Roll student and has been awarded Student of the Month each year thru middle school and junior high. Maliyah is a member of National Jr. Honor Society and is member of the Pride of Ole Brook Band. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is the people and their hospitality.

*Autumn Amore Banks, daughter of Shane and Jackie Banks, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an Honor Roll student having received honors including being voted Miss Alexander Jr. High, the AJH Principal’s Award, Quest Award, MVP Award in volleyball, amongst others. Autumn is on the BHS track team and is a varsity cheerleader at Ole Brook. She enjoys community service activities and is active in her church’s youth group. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is its small-town charm.

*Madalyn Clark Boyte, daughter of Tyler and Samantha Barnett, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School freshman. Madalyn recently moved back to Brookhaven having previously been in neighboring states excelling in public speaking, visual arts, and volunteerism thru her membership with National Jr. Beta Club. She is an Honor Roll student. She is happy to be back in Brookhaven and closer to friends and family!

*Kenzley Chanelle Brown, daughter of Kendra Brown, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an Honor Roll student and has received the Perfect Attendance Award. She is a member of the band, 2025-26 Track and Field team, and is a member of the Year Book Club. Kenzley enjoys volunteering her time as a youth leader on the “Forever Flowing Ministries.” Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is its sense of community!

*Shelby Burgess, daughter of Kelly and Shellie Burgess, is a freshman at Enterprise Attendance Center. She is an Honor Roll student with highest average awards in both English and Math. Shelby is a member of FBLA, the varsity cheer team, basketball team, diamond doll, and was voted as homecoming maid her seventh and ninth grade years along with being voted as Class Favorite. She is an active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Her favorite thing about Lincoln County is how the community always comes together.

*Alli Scott Case, daughter of Landon and Megan Case, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an Honor Roll student and actively involved in several sports at Ole Brook including varsity cheer, volleyball, softball, and powerlifting, having placed 3rd in the State Powerlifting Meet recently. Alli is an active member of First Baptist Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is knowing someone everywhere she goes and being close to her cousins and family members!

*Presley Elizabeth Day, daughter of Dean and Heather Day, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is an Honor Roll student and recently inducted to Junior Honor Society and is a MS Junior Scholar. Presley plays varsity soccer for the Lady Cougars and also enjoys playing Club Soccer. She is an active member of the First Baptist Church youth group. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is the close-knit community.

*Piper Rose Douchard, daughter of Brett and Anna Douchard, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is an All-A Honor Roll student having received Highest Academic Honors. Piper is a member of the Junior Honor Society and a MS Jr. Scholar. She is a member of the BA track and tennis team, competes in Quiz Bowl, and serves as a manager for the soccer team. She attends St. Francis of Assisi. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven are the great local businesses and events!

*Elizabeth Grace Durr, daughter of Joseph and Cheli Durr, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is an Honor Roll student and a recent Student of the Month. She is a member of National Jr. Honor Society with athletic involvement including soccer and basketball. Elizabeth was elected as Freshman Class Favorite. She is an active member of First Baptist Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is the friendly community and great shopping!

*Isabella Marie Fortenberry, daughter of Hugh and Chris Fortenberry, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is an Honor Roll student and member of MS Jr. Scholars and National Jr. Honor Society. She is a member of the BA varsity soccer and basketball team and enjoys travel soccer as well. Isabella is an active member of First Baptist Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven are the people that feel like family!

*Mary Michael Gates, daughter of Michael and Faith Gates, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is a member of National Jr. Honor Society and Honor Roll student. She is a member of the BA soccer team, cheer squad, and plays basketball. Mary Michael is an active member of First Baptist Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is the small community where everyone knows everyone.

*Lynlee Caroline Gatlin, daughter of Autumn Gatlin, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an Honor Roll student and recently participated in the BHS homecoming production. She is a member of the BHS soccer team, softball team, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Lynlee is a member of First Baptist Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is that people know each other and support each other.

*Lucy Cullen Gibson, daughter of Taylor and Rebecca Gibson, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is a member of Jr. Honor Society having received highest average awards, a MS Jr. Scholar, Class Treasurer and voted “Most Courteous.” She plays varsity soccer and cheers for BA. Lucy Cullen is an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is that it’s a small town so you can grow more relationships.

*Mena Lin Gonzalez, daughter of Gabe and Heather Gonzalez, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an Honor Roll student, receiving a MS Scholars award and Highest Average Art award. She is a member of Ole Brook’s Red Nation and FCCLA for Culinary Arts. Mena recently participated in the BHS homecoming production and enjoys dancing and performing. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is that it has a great sense of community and there are always smiling faces!

*Madelyn Elizabeth Herring, daughter of Chris Herring and Rona Barrett Herring, is a freshman at Brookhaven Home Educators. She is an excellent student, serving as Vice President in Class Govt. and is a tutor for grades K5-7th. Madelyn is a Principal Dancer with Brookhaven Ballet and enjoys playing soccer and performing in music recitals. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is joining her Mom at work some days at Downtown Music Academy and that everyone in town feels like family!

*Renea Claire Hirsch, daughter of Darrin and Suzanne Hirsch, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an All-A Honor Roll student and currently in Honors English, geometry, biology, and polymer science. She is a member of National Jr. Honor Society. Renea is a competitive dancer for Showstoppers Studio and enjoys choreographing and performing for Co-Lin and Scene. She is a member of Christ Methodist Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is the kind and friendly people!

*Madeline Pearl Laird, daughter of Mike and Randi Laird, is a freshman at Enterprise Attendance Center. She is an Honor Roll student having received highest A averages in every subject and was named Student of the Year. She is a member of the EHS powerlifting team, Beta Club, and FBLA. Madeline is in her ninth year as a Girl Scout and is a competitive gymnast at the Gym of Dreams. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is knowing everyone and having so much family around!

*Hallie Ryan LaPorte, daughter of Kyle and Hannah LaPorte, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is an Honor Roll student and member of Jr. National Honor Society. She is a member of the BA soccer team and is a cheerleader, named as a UCA All-American, and is active in FCA. Hallie is an active member of First Baptist Church and enjoys volunteering with Lovin’ Lincoln Ministries. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is Betty’s Eat Shop and Expectations Too.

*Harper Elaine Moore, daughter of Adam and Ashley Moore, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an All-A Honor Roll student having received high academic excellence awards and Vice Principal’s Award. She is a member of Jr. National Honor Society and a MS Jr Scholar. Harper is active in FCA, Freshman Representative for Student Council, participated in the BHS homecoming production and is a varsity cheerleader. She is a competitive dancer with Precision Dance Company. She’s an active member of First Baptist Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is cheering for the panthers on Friday nights!

*Maggie Rose Ray, daughter of Cal and Kayla Ray, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is an Honor Roll student having received highest academic honors including Headmaster’s List and is President of Jr. High Honor Society. She is active in FCA, is a member of the softball team and is a BA cheerleader where she was selected as a UCA All American! Maggie was voted “Most Dependable.” She is a member of Christ Methodist Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is living so close to most of her family!

*Georgia Ann Roberts, daughter of Benjamin Roberts and Kacy Everett, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is an All-A Honor Roll student and a member of National Jr. Honor Society where she serves as secretary. She was recently voted as Ms. Junior High BA! Georgia Ann plays soccer and cheers for the cougars. She is a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is a Betty’s Burger and shopping at local boutiques!

*Endiah J. Ross, daughter of Ebony Ross, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an Honor Roll Student and was voted as 8th Grade Class President! Endiah is a varsity cheerleader for the Ole Brook Panthers. She enjoys being a part of the Women of Word ministry group and is a member of the youth praise team at Bible Way Church of God in Christ. Her favorite thing about living in Brookhaven is living in a city with standards!

*Kaitlin Felicity Sasser, daughter of Michael and Wendy Sasser, is a freshman at Bogue Chitto Attendance Center. She is a high honors student having received superior achievements in every subject. Kaitlin also received a perfect score for the second year in a row for Math State Testing. She’s a member of the BC Senior Beta Club and Tech. Student Association. She is a trumpet player for the BC Band and enjoys competitive performances. She is a member of Bogue Chitto Baptist Church. Her favorite thing about Lincoln County is the close community and feeling safe!

*Audrey Yvonne Schultz, daughter of Ed and Lana Schultz, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an Honor Roll student and a member of National Jr. Honor Society. Audrey plays volleyball and softball for Ole Brook and has been a member of the band since 7th grade. She attends First Baptist Church and enjoys volunteering at BARL and helping younger students with sports and band. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is the small-town community feel and meeting new friends from around the county.

*Elizabeth Mathews Smith, daughter of Josh and Sloane Smith, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is a member of National Jr. Honor Society and was admitted to the Trent Lott Program for Rising freshman at UM. She is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the BA tennis team, a cheerleader, and a team manager for the BA girls’ soccer team. Emmie is a member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is how close and welcoming to the community is.

*Marina Ann Smith, daughter of Ana Smith, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an All-A Honor Roll student, member of the National Jr. Honor Society, and serves as Treasurer for the BHS Student Council. Marina is on the BHS cross country team and soccer team. She is a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is the people! It’s nice to know your neighbors and people actually say “Hey!”

*Charli Jane Stringer, daughter of Jessi Spencer, is a freshman at Enterprise Attendance Center. She is an Honor Roll student and was selected as Student of the Year. Charli Jane is a varsity cheerleader for the Yellow Jackets. She is an active member of the Heucks Retreat Baptist Church youth group. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is that it’s where her friends are!

*Claudia Claire Vance, daughter of Will and Christi Vance, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is a National Jr. Honor Society member and a Junior MS Scholar. Claudia Claire plays varsity soccer and basketball for the Lady Cougars and is a cheerleader. She is a member of Mt. Zion Church and is active in the youth group. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is the atmosphere of the small town!

*Mackenzie Diane Wallace, daughter of Shelbie Wright, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an Honor Roll student and won South State in Junior Prepared Public Speaking! She was voted “Funniest” and “Most Likely to Succeed” while in Jr. High. Mackenzie plays soccer for BHS. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven are the boutiques and locally-owned restaurants!

*Trinity Bené Wilson, daughter of Stormica Wilson, is a freshman at Brookhaven High School. She is an Honor Roll Student. Trinity cheered in Jr. High and is on the BHS volleyball team. She attends Grace Community Church. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is her school district and shopping and eating at local businesses!

*Finley Catherine Ybarra, daughter of Luis and Natalie Ybarra, is a freshman at Brookhaven Academy. She is an Honor Roll student having received high academic honors and is a member of National Jr. Honor Society and FCA. Finley plays soccer, basketball and cheers for the cougars. She also plays for the Brookhaven United Soccer Club. She is an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church where she is an altar server and active in youth group. Her favorite thing about Brookhaven is having a thriving downtown!