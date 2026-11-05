City of Brookhaven discontinues fluoride in water

Brookhaven aldermen on Tuesday voted to discontinue fluoride treatment in the City’s water supply, an item on the board’s consent agenda.

Karen Walters and Marta Carmichael with the Mississippi State Department of Health attended the Oct. 20 board meeting by invitation to discuss fluoridation in the city’s water supply.

The addition of fluoride in public water supplies has been calculated to provide for the optimal level to benefit teeth without causing brown stains, Walters said.

Those benefits come from consuming the substance, she said.

“Right now, decay is the No. 1 chronic illness in children,” Carmichael said. “It’s five times more rampant than asthma, which was the No. 1 chronic disease in children.”

Carmichael, who is also a dental hygienist, said children in the United States miss 51 million school days a year from tooth decay.

“It’s insane. Most areas have plenty of dentists. Brookhaven has several dentists in the area. Y’all aren’t lacking for dentists,” she said. “But it’s going to be the children that are not getting dental care, the ones that are the higher risk, the lower-income children. Sometimes all they get is going to be what’s in their drinking water from fluoride.”

Carmichael said children can get fluoride in toothpaste, but that is just additional treatment. The best time to introduce fluoride to children is in the womb, she said.

“Fluoride is going to start hardening and strengthening those teeth before that child is even born. If the mother is consuming fluoridated water, her child is getting the benefit of it,” she said.

Although fluoride can be toxic in high doses, Walters said it is proven to be safe at the optimal level, which is regulated and tested multiple times a week by water operators.

Walters said some municipalities have chosen to discontinue the fluoride process in recent years, mostly because of the pandemic.

“It’s just since COVID, it’s just about tripled in price that it’s costing the water systems,” she said. “I wish there was something we could do about that, but we don’t have any kind of grant program or anything to help the water systems purchase the program.”

Grant programs that once could help municipalities are no longer available, she said.

“But we want you to know that the health department, specifically the State Board of Health, supports community water fluoridation and would love to see you continue that,” she said. “But we also acknowledge that this is the governing body for this public water system and that you’ve got lots of decisions to make.”

Ward 5 Alderman Fletcher Grice voiced his concern, which Walters said is shared by many, about ingesting toothpaste.

“On the back of toothpaste, when it says, ‘If swallowed call,’ is it the fluoride that they’re warning you of? Because it says, ‘If swallowed, call the poison control,’” Grice said.

Carmichael explained it is a preventative measure that is required for toothpaste manufacturers.

“You would have to eat a bathtub full of toothpaste for it to be toxic, though,” she said.