Lincoln County citizens ask for clarification on proposed solid waste amendment

Questions, concerns, and reassurances were exchanged in a public hearing on solid waste Monday before the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors.

The advertised hearing was open for discussion on a proposed amendment to the County’s existing Solid Waste Plan. If approved, the amendment will allow for the opening and operation of a Class II waste disposal site in the California Road area.

On Sept. 8, Donnie King, owner of Magnolia Disposal Service, asked supervisors for approval to use his commercial property — the former site of Oddee Smith construction — for disposal of concrete, wood, and asphalt. An amendment to the County’s current plan would be required before King could proceed.

At that meeting, District 5 Supervisor Doug Falvey said because “it’s a residential area … we need some assurance that the road is going to be kept clean.”

King assured Falvey his men would clean up after themselves should something fall from one of their trucks.

Geologist Zach Williams, representing FC&E Engineering, explained to the Board that a class 2 rubbish site is the lowest grade such site — allowing only the disposal of raw wood, concrete with no metal in it, and asphalt, all of which would be buried.

The next level, class 1, would allow crockery, metal, plastics, finished lumber, and other products. A third level, industrial, would allow for disposal of paper products also, with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality reviewing on a case-by-case basis. The fourth level is municipal, which would permit everything from a household.

“In a class 2, not even 5-gallon buckets are allowed on-site, because there’s no way to prove what was in that bucket, such as chemicals,” Williams said.

King said anything that would up at the site that could not be disposed of there would be placed into roll-off containers and disposed properly elsewhere.

At the Nov. 2 public hearing, landowner and resident Terry Britt expressed concern that use of the proposed site — adjacent to his family land — would eventually devalue his property or become an eyesore.

Russ Twitty of FC&E provided assurance that the materials would be confined to a 47-acre portion fully contained in the gravel pit, and not visible from adjacent properties. A minimum setback of 150 feet is required by MDEQ from surrounding property, Williams said.

In addition, when the gated property is open, a properly-trained employee must be on site to check each load for materials that are not permitted. MDEQ will also perform quarterly surprise inspections, said Williams.

Britt’s sister, Tawanna, said another family concern was over the mineral rights on that land, owned by her family.

“Would it leak through the ground … 90 years down the road?” she asked. “This is generational land … we are looking out for our grandkids’ grandkids. We want to prevent general dumping.”

Williams’ answer was no — not only would there be no materials accepted that would cause leaking of any concern, the site must be covered with an impermeable liner installed prior to any rubbish deposited.

The existing gravel pit would be dug down further, the liner installed, then waste products deposited. Every two weeks, that material would have to be covered, according to guidelines of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Once the pit is at capacity, it will be covered with two feet of clay, a layer of topsoil, then vegetation, so that the finished fill would look like “an average field.”

The Britt siblings expressed their satisfaction with the explanations, and District 4 Supervisor Eli Ferguson added his reassurances.

“I believe they are going to do it the right way,” he said. “And we’re going to hold their feet to the fire.”

On the recommendation of Board attorney Greg Malta, the supervisors moved to take the matter under consideration for a vote at the next regular session of the Board.

In other business, the Board:

• Approved the Jail meal count sheets.

• Approved travel for Election Commissioners to attend the ECAM 2027 annual certification training and convention in January.

• Approved the order for fees to Price D. Henley in the amount of $2,847.50.

• Approved adding two unmarked vehicles to the Sheriff’s Office inventory.

• Approved the declare an LCSO vehicle as surplus property and sell it to the Wesson Police Department for $1.

• Approved an agreement with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency that the County does not hire illegal immigrants.

• Heard multiple infrastructure updates from engineer Ryan Holmes of Dungan Engineering.

• Heard an update from attorney Malta that he had requested the City provide more or better signage for the pedestrian crosswalks on South First Street between the courthouse complex and the Drug Court building.