Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Leader

    Protest planned to support Gibson

    By Hunter Cloud,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZQXi_0vxcTTU900

    BROOKHAVEN — Residents may see protestors outside of the Lincoln County Justice Court Wednesday. Sheriff Steve Rushing brought up the announced protest at the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday.

    According to a flyer, protestors will gather in front of the Lincoln County Justice Court in support of D’Monterrio Gibson on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.  A press conference is also planned in conjunction with the protest.

    Rushing said he brought up the protest at Supervisors just so government officials could know what was going on.

    “We have had protestors before and had no problems with them,” Rushing said. “We just hope for a peaceful protest. We will be here to assess any concerns but we hadn’t had any problems before.”

    In June 2022, protestors traveled all over Brookhaven demanding justice for Gibson . Some protestors openly carried firearms, which is legal in Mississippi.

    Background of case

    Gibson is the victim of an alleged shooting known as the “FedEx shooting.” Last year, Judge David Strong had to rule the trial as a mis-trial due to repeated violations of court orders by Brookhaven Police Investigator Vincent Fernando. Readers may recall the trial culminated with Fernando producing a surprise piece of evidence after both the District Attorney Office and Defense had asked for all evidence to be turned in in pre-trial hearings.

    Defendants Brandon and Gregory Case are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle driven by FedEx driver D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022. Attorneys for the Cases filed for a motion to dismiss in September after further evidence, four new body camera videos, were turned over by the Brookhaven Police Department.

    After hearing arguments, Strong asked the defense attorneys for Brandon and Gregory Case to file a short letter brief and to send a copy to the district attorney’s office in the next five days. The district attorney Brendon Adams will then have five days to reply.

    Strong said he will then make a ruling on if the case will be dismissed entirely or he could possibly rule to exclude new evidence submitted by Brookhaven Police Department’s detective Vincent Fernando in a retrial of the “FedEx shooting case.”

    The trial is set to start on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. so Strong’s ruling on the motion to dismiss could come days before the trial is set to start.

    The post Protest planned to support Gibson appeared first on Daily Leader .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Sean wood
    7h ago
    if an unknown unmarked truck pulled up to your grandma's place after a rash of robberies in that area, you may have been on your guard as well !? lot more to the story than just the drivers side of it. we will see if they can even get a fair trial, brookhaven police detective wanted to burn them so bad he was blurring out unreleased information that was not even Germain. prove is in the pudding. as far as protest goes thiers nothing to protest yet ? what are they even protesting. that the court is not automatically throwing them in a hole with no trial? whole thing looks and sounds like a witch hunt we will see
    Gilder Lambert
    1d ago
    I hope they put them two in prison for shooting at him. he deserves justice all he was doing was his job.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times8 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun8 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Idaho man took a homeless person to breakfast. He then drugged and stabbed him 16 times
    the-independent.com8 days ago
    Mountain Lion Sightings in Mississippi: Is the Big Cat Returning to the Magnolia State?
    April Killian5 days ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Judges won’t issue arrest warrants for Trump and Vance in Springfield case; refers it to county prosecutors
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Tito Jackson Didn't Have to Die: Jackson 5 Veteran, 70, 'Could Have Been Saved' If He'd 'Got Help Sooner for Heart Attack'
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today49 minutes ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Diddy Donation: Jackson State Remains Quiet on $1M Gift
    Sportico1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    'I am so pissed off' Murder victim's father reacts to judge's ruling on bonding companies
    fox17.com1 day ago
    Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentence Thrown Out By Appeals Court
    TV Grapevine3 days ago
    US Supreme Court denies appeal from Mississippi death row inmate
    WAPT2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Man from Natchez Found Dead with Cuts on Arms and Legs
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    ‘This could have been prevented’: Family of woman killed when she couldn’t get abortion announces lawsuit plans
    The Independent8 days ago
    I-55 Motorcycle Crash Takes the Life of Brookhaven Man
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy