    Pike County man sentenced to 85 years for sexual assault charges

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Fio9_0vpJ2jsW00

    District Attorney Brendon Adams announced that on September 27, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Pike County, Billy Joe Bueto, age 63, was found guilty on six out of twelve counts in a sexual assault case.

    The six counts Bueto was found guilty of included one count of Sexual Battery, two counts of touching and handling a helpless person for gratification of lust, and three counts of Filming another person without permission where there is an expectation of privacy.

    These charges stemmed from an investigation that took place after the victim came forward and disclosed that Bueto had been sexually abusing her and videoing her while she was in an unconscious state. This abuse has been going on since 2022.

    The victim, Bueto’s estranged wife, detailed to the Jury her physical and mental conditions during the time of this abuse.

    After the jury returned the verdict, Circuit Judge David Strong sentenced Bueto to 85 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections to serve the first 50 years day for day.

    “I want to thank all parties that were involved in this investigation that led to a

    successful prosecution of this violent offender,” Adams said. “This was truly a team effort between the District Attorney’s office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators Jeff Letchworth and Max Adams went above and beyond to seek justice for this victim and hold Bueto accountable for his actions. Victim Assistance Coordinators Jessica Cook and Cindy Brownell spent countless hours meeting with the victim and other witnesses in preparation for trial and we could not have gotten where we are without them.”

    Adams said he was proud of the work Assistant District Attorneys Rodney Tidwell and Sebastian Harrell did in prosecuting this case.

    “This team pours their heart into any case they prosecute. Their hard work and dedication is a true testament to the dedication that our office has to making our communities a safer place,” Adams said. ““People should always feel safe in their own home. There is no excuse for the

    actions that Bueto took against his estranged wife. I commend the victim for coming

    forward and the bravery she showed in testifying and putting herself in such a difficult

    situation. This was a very graphic trial where photos and images were shown, that

    quite frankly were hard for many to look at. I want to thank the jury for being willing to serve on such a difficult and graphic case.”

    Assistant District Attorneys Rodney Tidwell and Sebastian Harrell prosecuted the case.

    The post Pike County man sentenced to 85 years for sexual assault charges appeared first on Daily Leader .

