    OHSAA state football championships: View a fan's guide for December

    By Kevin Sutton, Cambridge Daily Jeffersonian,

    2 days ago

    Friday's slate of Week 10 games will wrap up the regular season of high school football across Ohio, signifying the start of Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason for qualifying teams across the state.

    For the third consecutive season, the top 16 schools in each region qualified for the postseason, giving playoff berths to 448 schools. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games. The regional playoffs will follow a bracket format.

    Where will the OHSAA football championships be held?

    The Ohio High School Athletic Association and the Pro Football Hall of Fame reached a new three-year contract that will keep the OHSAA football state championships in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium through 2026. The agreement includes two option years.

    2024 OHSAA football state championship schedule

    The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the schedule for the football state championship games Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

    Thursday, Dec. 5 – Division II at 7 p.m.

    Friday, Dec. 6 – Division VII at 10:30 a.m.

    Friday, Dec. 6 – Division III at 3 p.m.

    Friday, Dec. 6 – Division I at 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday, Dec. 7 – Division VI at 10:30 a.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIYu2_0wP7qinW00

    Saturday, Dec. 7 – Division V at 3 p.m.

    Saturday, Dec. 7 – Division IV at 7:30 p.m.

    How to buy tickets for the OHSAA football championships

    All-session tickets and a special ticket package for football teams went on sale Monday, October 21. Fans can purchase tickets for selected OHSAA tournament games at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

    OHSAA football home: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football

    • Regional Tickets: Adults $11 and students $5.
    • State Semifinal Tickets: Adults $15 and students $10.
    • State Championship Tickets: Tickets available online only for adults $15 and students $10.

    How to purchase Regional Playoff game tickets

    • Tickets for regional playoff games (first four rounds) will go on sale every Monday with staggered start times. Division I and II go on sale at 10 a.m., Division III and IV go on sale at 11 a.m., and Division V, VI and VII go on sale at noon. All tickets are purchased on the Ohio High School Athletic Association website .
    • The regional playoffs will follow bracket format. First-round regional games will be played on Friday, November 1, at the better seeded team’s venue. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the third round. All regional and state semifinal playoff games will be played on Friday nights at 7 p.m.
    • Check out the OHSAA Football website

    KSutton1@gannett.com; X: @KSuttonDJSports; Instagram: kevinsutton_dailyjeffsports

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: OHSAA state football championships: View a fan's guide for December

