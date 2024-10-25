Red-hot Meadowbrook leaves trail to Sweet Sixteen littered with opponents

CADIZ − Meadowbrook High's latest version of head coach Kelly Zehnder's volleyball powerhouse added to a fairly intimidating resume on Thursday.

The Colts earned their fifth straight trip to the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional volleyball tournament.

It's why there were plenty of smiles on the top seeded Meadowbrook sideline following a 25-14, 25-9, 27-25 sweep of No. 3 seed Beaver Local in the Division IV district championship.

Zehnder had mentioned when preparing to begin this OHSAA postseason, that this time of the year her Colts were in their ultimate 'Happy Place.'

As this talented, red hot Colts squad has now reeled off 22 consecutive victories, with a sparkling 24-1 record, they have their sights on making a third straight trip to the OHSAA volleyball Final 4.

"It always feels good to have success, that feeling of accomplishment never goes away," Meadowbrook head coach Kelly Zehnder said. "It's a testament to the girls I have this year, a testament to our program, a testament to our parents. It just never gets old, you just never stop fighting to repeat that successful feeling.

"I just can't say enough about my girls, they are just absolutely goal driven, great kids," Zehnder added. "They are great in the classroom and just great young ladies. So very, very proud of them all."

Meadowbrook will take on the winner of Circleville and Warren in a Division IV regional semifinal next Thursday at 8 p.m. at Pickerington North High School.

Colts well aware more work to do to reach ultimate goal

But these Colts know they still have work to do and seem resolved to keep this dominating run they are on moving on down the tournament trail to the ultimate destination ... the Division IV state volleyball championship game.

"It feels just amazing to get back to the regionals, to look back to all the hard work we put in makes it all worth it," senior Katie Stoney said. "All the lifting, open gym workouts and time we put in together it feels amazing to share this moment with my teammates."

Being the lone senior on the team, Stoney also plans on taking the lead in keeping her teammates focused and in checked in with the big goal ahead.

"I definitely have high expectations for myself and my teammates, I know what we can do," Stoney added. "We want to get back to the Final 4, but we plan to take it a step further. We want to get to the state title game, we don't just want to settle for a spot in the Final 4. We want to go all the way this year."

Junior Sommer Ginn is part of a group of players including junior Nora Smithberger, and sophomores Kara Launder and Lyla Thompson who have each taken on larger roles during this year's tournament run. Ginn is enjoying her new role and feels fortunate to contribute this time around.

"It feels kind of crazy going in, but I know that there were expectations for me to contribute this year," Ginn said. "So I just tried to relax and live up to those expectations. Last year, I was on the team but never experienced getting out there in the heat of battle."

"Just all the pressure involved, but really that pressure just motivated me more to get the job done," Ginn continued. "It made it easier by being around last year, and watching the emotions you have to work through. But I feel I have came through and been able to help out. Which makes this postseason run more enjoyable for me, just knowing I have been able to contribute."

Meadowbrook got to work at the net early

The Colts wasted little time in flexing their skill level to the overmatch Beavers who struggled to keep up. The Colts displayed a solid block at the net to go with their always efficient attacking style that produced plenty of thunderous kills.

"I thought our blocking all across the net was just outstanding tonight," Zehnder said. "Our serving was very effective as well. We just came out in an aggressive mind set tonight and got off to a solid start. Give them credit, they came out and took some big swings in that third set. They had nothing to lose in that situation, so kudos to them for staying aggressive."

Stoney paced the Colts with 14 points, 9 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks, while sophomore Natalee Norman finished with 14 points, 13 kills and 16 digs. Junior Addy Sichina handed out 32 assists, with 4 points, 5 digs, with junior Journey Nicola racking up 23 digs. Junior Nora Smithberger collected 11 points, 10 kills, and a pair of digs for the winners.

