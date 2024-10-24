Back-to-Back Regionals for John Glenn girls soccer

FALLS TOWNSHIP −Freshman Kendall Snider is quickly developing a knack for late-game heroics for the John Glenn girls soccer team.

On Monday, Snider netted the eventual game-winner off senior Riley Zamensky's assist to give the Muskies a 2-1 victory over Dover to advance to the district title game.

Then during Wednesday's Division III district championship with top-seeded Tri-Valley, the youngster again delivered with the stakes a little bit larger this time around.

This time, Snider banged home the lone goal of the night to give No. 2 seed John Glenn the district title and with it a return trip to the regionals for a second consecutive year with the 1-0 victory.

With just 6:26 left in the game, Snider took an assist from Layken Cochran and booted the ball into the back of the net for her second straight stone-cold game-winner.

"I just saw an opening and made a run, and Layken gave me a good ball," Snider said with a big smile. "And I just didn't even think about it, I just shot it and hoped it would go in. We have worked on the play many times, so it felt good to make it work.

"I'm just very excited, we have worked really hard this year. This will be my first time going to regionals, and it feels great. We really deserve to get back there with all the time and work we put in."

Snider thinking less, now just playing her game

John Glenn head coach Clay Wilkins explained that Snider became more comfortable and confident down the stretch of the season as she has been able to adapt to the speed of the varsity game.

"Kendall has really came on lately and been really playing well," Wilkins said. "She has learned to not think so much and just react and let her athletic ability take over. Being a freshman, she was of course a little tentative and thinking too much earlier in the season. She has come up with back-to-back big efforts for us."

Wilkins explained he expected a tight matchup with the Scotties, much like the regular-season matchup in which Tri-Valley came out on top with the 1-0 win.

"They got us earlier," Wilkins said. "But we got the one that counted tonight. And we get the last laugh and get to keep playing, which is the big thing. My girls just did a great job tonight. We expected a tight battle and that's just what we got."

John Glenn improves to 13-5-1 with the district championship victory, and will now play a Division III regional semifinal against an opponent to be determined. That game will be played on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Joe Burrow Stadium in Athens.

Tough way for season to end for strong Scotties' squad

Tri-Valley closes out a strong season with a final mark of 14-3-2, and the tough loss takes nothing away from a special effort from the Scotties.

"I don't think my girls could have played any better," Tri-Valley head coach Emily Reilly said. "I mean, minus the fact of not scoring a goal. We controlled most of the possessions, and I was happy with the way things were playing out. I was confident we would be able to score a few goals. But it just didn't work out for us tonight."

"They were able to get that late goal, and we couldn't answer," Reilly added. "We both played 80 strong minutes tonight and just one goal was scored. So you give them credit and you move on. I'm super proud of my girls and this loss takes nothing away from a special season we had."

John Glenn goalkeeper Faith Lemon collected three saves on three Tri-Valley shots, while Scotties goalkeeper Mackenzie Harvey picked up two saves off three Muskie shots.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Back-to-Back Regionals for John Glenn girls soccer