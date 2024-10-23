Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Jeffersonian

    American 250-Ohio: Celebrating Ohio's history and those who helped shape our country

    By Adam Holmes and Megan Kvamme,

    2 days ago

    Like many proud Ohioans, each year on Nov. 2, we commemorate National Ohio Day − the day in 1803 when Ohio officially became the 17th state in the nation. This year marks the 221st anniversary of this historic event and presents an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable journey our state has traveled since its founding. We should all take time to appreciate our past, but also to look forward with optimism, knowing that Ohio's spirit continues to shape the present and future of our country.

    In this spirit of both reflection and anticipation, we are also eagerly preparing for another milestone: the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026. To honor this momentous occasion, the Ohio Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial (also known as America 250-Ohio) has been established to lead efforts to celebrate our state’s unique contributions to the nation’s story. Both of us consider it a privilege to serve on this commission, as we seek to raise awareness, inspire pride and shine a light on Ohio’s pivotal role in the making of America.

    Over the next couple of years, the commission will focus on commemorating Ohio’s rich history and the extraordinary individuals who have played significant roles in shaping our country. From groundbreaking innovations to moments of national unity, Ohio has consistently been a cornerstone of American greatness. Indeed, it is Ohioans – our determination, creativity and resilience – who are the heart and soul of this narrative.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmelV_0wINL5W700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjYsg_0wINL5W700

    Here in Guernsey County, the Cambridge community embodies the deep historical and cultural Ohio heritage that we’re proud to celebrate. Often referred to as the Crossroads of America, Cambridge is nestled in the scenic foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Long before modern settlement, these lands were traversed by the Delaware, Shawnee, Wyandotte, Miami, Chippewa, and Mingo tribes, who used forest trails that spread across the county. Historic sites like Trail Run, Salt Fork, Fish Basket and Indian Camp offer a window into the region's rich Native American history.

    Cambridge’s story continued to unfold when Guernsey County was officially established in 1810, and the construction of the National Road (U.S. Route 40) followed in 1827, connecting our community to the broader nation. This road, along with bridges (including the historic S Bridge II, the first authorized bridge in the Northwest Territory), paved the way for exploration and settlement in southeastern Ohio, cementing the region's place in America's westward expansion.

    Today, Guernsey County is not only a gateway to history but also a destination for outdoor recreation, with Ohio’s largest state park, Salt Fork, and its third largest lake, Seneca Lake. Additionally, The Wilds, stands as one of the world’s most innovative wildlife conservation centers, showcasing Ohio’s dedication to environmental stewardship and global conservation efforts.

    Southeast Ohio is known for much more than its natural beauty. Cambridge boasts a number of unique attractions, including Dickens Victorian Village, the Official Paul Bunyan Show, the National Museum of Cambridge Glass, and Mosser Glass, an enduring testament to our community’s cultural vibrancy.

    It is our hope that Ohioans and visitors alike discover more about the hidden gems of Cambridge and Guernsey County. Our region’s diverse history continues to inspire and educate, reminding us of our vital place in Ohio's past and its lasting impact on the nation.

    As we approach America's 250th birthday, it is a perfect time to reflect on the values that unite us as both Ohioans and Americans. We are privileged to live in a state that has played such a significant role in the development of our country. Our local heritage, steeped in resilience and community, exemplifies the best of what makes America exceptional. This milestone in 2026 offers a unique opportunity to renew our commitment to these shared values and to build a united future that we can all be proud to celebrate.

    State Rep. Adam Holmes of Nashport is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 97th Ohio House District, which includes all of Muskingum County and western Guernsey County. Megan Kvamme of Muskingum County is an entrepreneur rooted in the Ohio business community. She is serving on the America 250-Ohio Commission and involved in local philanthropy.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: American 250-Ohio: Celebrating Ohio's history and those who helped shape our country

    Related Search

    America 250-Ohio commissionUnited StatesCrossroads of AmericaOhio commissionOhio house districtOhio house of Representatives

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy