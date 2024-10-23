American 250-Ohio: Celebrating Ohio's history and those who helped shape our country

Like many proud Ohioans, each year on Nov. 2, we commemorate National Ohio Day − the day in 1803 when Ohio officially became the 17th state in the nation. This year marks the 221st anniversary of this historic event and presents an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable journey our state has traveled since its founding. We should all take time to appreciate our past, but also to look forward with optimism, knowing that Ohio's spirit continues to shape the present and future of our country.

In this spirit of both reflection and anticipation, we are also eagerly preparing for another milestone: the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026. To honor this momentous occasion, the Ohio Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial (also known as America 250-Ohio) has been established to lead efforts to celebrate our state’s unique contributions to the nation’s story. Both of us consider it a privilege to serve on this commission, as we seek to raise awareness, inspire pride and shine a light on Ohio’s pivotal role in the making of America.

Over the next couple of years, the commission will focus on commemorating Ohio’s rich history and the extraordinary individuals who have played significant roles in shaping our country. From groundbreaking innovations to moments of national unity, Ohio has consistently been a cornerstone of American greatness. Indeed, it is Ohioans – our determination, creativity and resilience – who are the heart and soul of this narrative.

Here in Guernsey County, the Cambridge community embodies the deep historical and cultural Ohio heritage that we’re proud to celebrate. Often referred to as the Crossroads of America, Cambridge is nestled in the scenic foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Long before modern settlement, these lands were traversed by the Delaware, Shawnee, Wyandotte, Miami, Chippewa, and Mingo tribes, who used forest trails that spread across the county. Historic sites like Trail Run, Salt Fork, Fish Basket and Indian Camp offer a window into the region's rich Native American history.

Cambridge’s story continued to unfold when Guernsey County was officially established in 1810, and the construction of the National Road (U.S. Route 40) followed in 1827, connecting our community to the broader nation. This road, along with bridges (including the historic S Bridge II, the first authorized bridge in the Northwest Territory), paved the way for exploration and settlement in southeastern Ohio, cementing the region's place in America's westward expansion.

Today, Guernsey County is not only a gateway to history but also a destination for outdoor recreation, with Ohio’s largest state park, Salt Fork, and its third largest lake, Seneca Lake. Additionally, The Wilds, stands as one of the world’s most innovative wildlife conservation centers, showcasing Ohio’s dedication to environmental stewardship and global conservation efforts.

Southeast Ohio is known for much more than its natural beauty. Cambridge boasts a number of unique attractions, including Dickens Victorian Village, the Official Paul Bunyan Show, the National Museum of Cambridge Glass, and Mosser Glass, an enduring testament to our community’s cultural vibrancy.

It is our hope that Ohioans and visitors alike discover more about the hidden gems of Cambridge and Guernsey County. Our region’s diverse history continues to inspire and educate, reminding us of our vital place in Ohio's past and its lasting impact on the nation.

As we approach America's 250th birthday, it is a perfect time to reflect on the values that unite us as both Ohioans and Americans. We are privileged to live in a state that has played such a significant role in the development of our country. Our local heritage, steeped in resilience and community, exemplifies the best of what makes America exceptional. This milestone in 2026 offers a unique opportunity to renew our commitment to these shared values and to build a united future that we can all be proud to celebrate.

State Rep. Adam Holmes of Nashport is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 97th Ohio House District, which includes all of Muskingum County and western Guernsey County. Megan Kvamme of Muskingum County is an entrepreneur rooted in the Ohio business community. She is serving on the America 250-Ohio Commission and involved in local philanthropy.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: American 250-Ohio: Celebrating Ohio's history and those who helped shape our country