Guernsey County Board of Elections reports a steady turnout for early voting

CAMBRIDGE — Voter turnout has been steady at the Guernsey County Board of Elections since early voting for the Nov. 5 general election opened Oct. 8.

As of Monday at 4 p.m., 1,731 residents have cast in-person ballots. Mail-in ballots sit at 2,849 received.

“We are doing quite well, but very busy,” said Guernsey County BOE Director Lori Bamfield. “Busy times are between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and after 3 p.m.”

Bamfield said wait times are less than five minutes and the two-card ballot is working quite well.

She said anyone can follow the breakdown of early/absentee voting on a dashboard on the county’s BOE website at www.lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/guernsey/avreport.aspx .

“It updates daily at 4 p.m.,” she said.

Election officials in Ohio are encouraging voters to read the language for State Issue 1 before coming to cast a ballot. Issue 1 is a constitutional amendment to remove politicians from drawing congressional and statehouse maps and replace them with a 15-member citizen commission. The ballot language is long and could take a voter 15 to 20 minutes to read.

Reading the language beforehand would save people time.

Of the 4,720 total voting records received, 2,450 are non-partisan, 1,646 are Republican, and 624 are Democrat.

Early voting, absentee ballots

Early voting can be done in person in Suite 101 of the Guernsey County Board of Elections, 627 Wheeling Ave.

The office will be open for early voting from:● 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21-25● 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26● 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27● 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 30-Nov. 1● 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29● 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2● 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2

There is no early voting on the Monday before Election Day.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application by mail is Oct. 29.

Ballots will be mailed daily from Oct. 8 to 29.All absentee ballots mailed must be postmarked no later than Nov. 4 and be received by no later than Nov. 9. Absentee ballots received by mail can also be returned to the Guernsey County Board of Elections office, Suite 101, at 627 Wheeling Ave. no later than 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Local races, tax levies

There is only one competitive race on the general election ballot for Guernsey County. Incumbent Republican Paul E. Sherry is being challenged for Guernsey County engineer by Democrat Robert C. Heady .

There are several tax levies and issues on the ballot including three county-wide levies, two of which are renewals with increases. Those with increases include:Maintaining and operating the Countryview Assisted Living Center (formerly known as the Guernsey County Home) at a 1.0 Mill and increase of .5 Mill for a total of 1.5 Mills, 5 years, commencing 2025, first due 2026. According to the Guernsey County Auditor’s website, the levy will generate $1.75 million.Senior Services by the Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Inc. and the Robert T. Secrest Senior Center at 1.5 Mills and increase of .3 mill for a total of 1.8 mills, 5 years, commencing 2025, first due 2026, and, if approved, will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $58 a year.

The third county levy is a renewal for Alcohol, and Drug Addiction Programs and Mental Health Programs at 1.0 mill for 10 years, commencing this year and coming due in 2025. According to the Guernsey County Auditor’s website, the levy will generate $915,000.For more information on voter registration or voting absentee or in-person on Election Day, contact the Guernsey County Board of Elections at 740-432-2680 or visit boe.guernseycounty.gov .

