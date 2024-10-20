Open in App
    Hey Guernsey County: Here's what you need to know to start your week

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    Call for Republican and Democrat voters

    The Daily Jeffersonian is working on a voters' story and we need Republicans and Democrats willing to answer set questions about the election, as well as provide a headshot. Do you want your voice heard about the general election? We want to hear it!

    You must be registered in your party and you cannot be a current or previous elected or appointed official. Please send an email to reporter Steph West at swest@gannett.com before Wednesday, Oct. 23.

    Planning Commission to meet

    The final quarterly joint with CIC meeting of the Guernsey County Planning Commission will beat 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the County Administration Building first floor conference room located at 927 Wheeling Ave. Any business to be submitted for consideration by the commission must be in the CIC office by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

    Ribbon cutting

    The Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau will host dual ribbon cutting ceremonies Oct. 22 of two original Guernsey County National Road mile markers, No. 161 and No. 171. The historical markers were discovered several years ago in Licking County near the Great Circle Earthworks. The ceremonies are to celebrate their unveiling.

    The first ribbon cutting will be 11 a.m. at the Edgeworth entrance to Cambridge City Park. The second ribbon cutting will be 12:30 p.m. near entrance #1 to the Guernsey County Fairgrounds on Old National Road in Old Washington.

    Local officials, historians, and community leaders will share insights into the significance of the National Road and the new mile markers at each ceremony.

    OhioHealth expands surgical services with spine program

    OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center is offering specialized surgical care for neck and back conditions through an expansion of its spine program led by Dr. Houman Khosrovie.

    The new program will offer comprehensive care, including personalized pre-surgical planning, advanced surgical interventions, and rehabilitation services to support recovery. SMC offers both minimally invasive and complex spine procedures.

    Khosrovi completed his medical training and residency at West Virginia University and founded the PARS Brain and Spine Institute in Parkersburg, West Virginia, in 2003. His extensive expertise includes treating cervical spine disorders, nerve compression and spinal deformities. His office can be reached at 740-621-9924.

    HEAP Applications

    The Ohio Department of Development and the Area Agency on Aging, Region 9 announced the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) applications are open and are due by May 31.

    The assistance is available to help with home energy bills for those older Ohioans at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for a household of up to seven members and 60% of State Median Income for a household of eight or more members to pay their heating bills. The assistance is applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill to help manage heating costs. For more information or assistance with applying, contact the Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center at 740-439-6681.

    Election letters to the editor deadline

    The Daily Jeffersonian will accept letters related to the Nov. 5 general election until 5 p.m. Oct. 23. Writers must include their legal name and municipality of residence. A phone number is required for confirmation, but won't be published. Letters will only be accepted from residents of Guernsey County. Letters should be 350 words or less and are subject to editing for length, clarity, style and libelous or obscene language. One letter per writer is allowed every 30 days. No form letters or poetry. Email to newsroom@daily-jeff.com.

