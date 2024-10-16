Open in App
    Ceremonies planned to celebrate the unveiling of two National Road mile markers

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau will host dual ribbon-cutting ceremonies Tuesday for two original Guernsey County National Road mile markers, No. 161 and No. 171.

    The historical markers were discovered several years ago in Licking County near the Great Circle Earthworks. The ceremonies are to celebrate their unveiling.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CObqr_0w8nUH9c00

    “We are excited to commemorate this important addition to the National Road,” said Dixie Lacy of the VCB. “These mile markers not only enhance the scenic experience for travelers but also honor the rich history and cultural significance of this extraordinary route.”

    The first ribbon cutting will be 11 a.m. at the Edgeworth entrance to Cambridge City Park. The will be 12:30 p.m. near entrance 1 to the Guernsey County Fairgrounds on Old National Road in Old Washington.

    Local officials, historians, and community leaders will share insights into the significance of the National Road and the new mile markers at each ceremony.

    For more information about the event and to RSVP, contact Dixie L Lacy, groups@visitguernseycounty.com before Sunday.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Ceremonies planned to celebrate the unveiling of two National Road mile markers

