    Hey Guernsey County: Here's what you need to know to start your week

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    Courthouse Halloween light school

    The Guernsey County Courthouse Halloween light show runs nightly through Oct. 31 at 801 Wheeling Ave. The synchronized light show to Halloween tunes will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Then, on Nov. 1, the annual holiday-themed light show will kick off through the New Year.

    Guernsey County trick of treat times

    Great Guernsey Trail : The trail will offer its seventh annual Treats-on-the-Trail 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at 204 Leatherwood Road, Lore City. In addition to trick-or-treating along the trail with local businesses and organizations, the free event for children up to age 14 includes a costume contest, prizes and kids raffles. Cambridge Main Street: Multiple businesses and organizations will hand out treats during Trick or Treat on Main, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, on Wheeling Avenue. Presented by Cambridge Main Street, the afterparty will also include a family dance and costume contest. Byesville: Trick or treating will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The Byesville Halloween parade will step off at 7 p.m. that night.

    To have your community or neighborhood 2024 treat or treat times published, just email newsroom@daily-jeff.com.

    ODNR opens boat dock lottery

    COLUMBUS − The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has opened online applications for its boat dock lottery for the 2025 season at 17 state parks. Applications are due by 11:49 p.m. Oct. 31. One must submit proof of watercraft ownership and current registration. One can apply for multiple parks, but only one permit will be issued per household. For registration and more information, go to ohiodnr.gov/docklottery . Nearby parks include Dillon, Buckeye Lake and Salt Fork.

    Election letters to the editor

    The Daily Jeffersonian will accept letters related to the Nov. 5 general election until 5 p.m. Oct. 23. Writers must include their legal name and municipality of residence. A phone number is required for confirmation, but won't be published. Letters will only be accepted from residents of Guernsey County. Letters should be 350 words or less and are subject to editing for length, clarity, style and libelous or obscene language. One letter per writer is allowed every 30 days. No form letters or poetry. Email to newsroom@daily-jeff.com.

    Volunteer advocates sought

    October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month. Volunteer advocates are needed to work alongside Ombudsman staff to promote residents’ rights, assist residents with complaints, and provide information to those who need to find a long-term care home. The regional Ombudsman office, which services Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties, is located at 108 N. Second St. in Dennison. For more information, call 330-364-3465 or visit www.dhad.org/elder-rights .

