    • The Daily Jeffersonian

    Ohio gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    State gas prices fell last week and reached an average of $3.03 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $3.22 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    The average fuel price in state has fallen about 1 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $2.61 on Jan. 8, 2024, and as high as $3.69 on April 10, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in Ohio was 7% higher at $3.24 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.usatoday.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.14, making prices in the state about 3.5% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is down from last week's average of $3.18 per gallon.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Ohio gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

