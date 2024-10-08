Specialty care available for rural residents through MVHC and AndHealth partnership

CAMBRIDGE − Residents of Guernsey, Muskingum, Morgan, and Coshocton counties now have access to specialty healthcare that will expand into specialty pharmacy services by the end of this year thanks to a new partnership between Muskingum Valley Health Centers (MVHC) and AndHealth.

“This partnership represents our commitment to providing rural Ohioans with the best possible care in a manner that is affordable and close to home,” said Dan Atkinson, CEO of MVHC. “There is a deep need for specialty care and specialty medications within our communities and we are proud to partner with AndHealth to help address it.”

Rural residents often drive to Columbus or Cleveland for a specialist appointment.

“That’s hard because these patients might be seeing their specialist only once a year,” said Julia Phillips, spokesperson for AndHealth. “Now they can go to MVHC and have access to dermatology, rheumatology, and neurology, specifically migraine and headache subspecialty. Providers will see them for those areas of specialty either in-person or virtually through an app, and then also receive comprehensive disease management as well as lifestyle support to help manage the condition.”

The specialty care is not meant to replace a patient’s primary specialty or general physician. Instead, said Phillips, it’s providing supplemental care so patients don’t have to wait a full year before getting care they need.

“The benefit here is continuous access to care,” said Phillips. “We collaborate with the patient’s current medical team to fill those care gaps and bring services a little closer to home.”

Patients can use insurance when they go in for care or care is provided on a sliding fee scale and depends on income, making the access affordable.

“And the lifestyle component services are at no cost to the patient,” she said.

The partnership will also see a new MVHC specialty pharmacy for corresponding medications essential to care of these conditions.

“It will be right there in the community for patients to have immediate access to,” said Phillips, adding the pharmacy is still under construction and won’t open until later in the year.

But patients can have access to the specialists right now.

Patients with autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis can call 740-235-8382 to learn more about MVHC’s disease management program. Patients who may need specialty care can call or text 740-891-9000 for scheduling.

“Community centers (like MVHC) do a lot of good to make sure people have access to quality healthcare,” said Phillips. “There are lots of shortages of these specialties across the nation, and those shortages only increase for rural residents who are further from cities where the specialists are located. But with this partnership, everyone in these communities now has access to specialty care right in their own background.”

For more information, visit www.mvhccares.org .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Specialty care available for rural residents through MVHC and AndHealth partnership