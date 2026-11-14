Federal prosecutors have secured an eight-month prison sentence for a New York attorney who stole more than half a million dollars from a trust overseeing real property in Connecticut.

Edward W. Miller, 71, of Lawrence, New York, was ordered to serve the term plus one year of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford, says the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

In December of 2024, an individual named M.P. created a trust to handle a commercial building in New Canaan and collect its rental income.

“Miller was named as the trustee for the trust (the ‘M.P. Trust ‘) and was directed to open a trust bank account to manage the finances of the real property in the M.P. Trust, including depositing rental income from the commercial building into the trust account, paying costs associated with the management of the building, and distributing funds to M.P. Miller was also responsible for overseeing the maintenance of the building in the M.P. Trust. The trust provided that Miller would be paid five percent of total monthly rents collected and any agreed-upon commissions for new tenant leases and renewals.”

From early 2016 through September 2022, Miller diverted funds by issuing checks to himself, his law firm, and relatives, while also making direct unauthorized transfers.

Following the death of the M.P. in 2022, Miller gave false information to heirs about the location and handling of remaining assets.

He entered a guilty plea to wire fraud on May 29th, 2026, and later satisfied a civil judgment by paying $509,372.82 in full restitution.

Miller remains free on a $200,000 bond and must report to prison on January 11th.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the inquiry, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David T. Huang.

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