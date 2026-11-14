Romance scammers have used a Mississippi man’s stolen photos to fool victims out of roughly $1.4 million.

Hunter Bigham, a sales executive and father of three in Tupelo, is not the scammer, reports The Independent.

For more than eight years, fraudsters have used his pictures to build hundreds of fake profiles.

The scammers often cast him as a widowed oil rig worker or geologist.

The Associated Press found 177 Facebook accounts using his photos under the name Henry Clerk alone.

Victims from the U.S., Spain, Venezuela and Hong Kong have tracked him down.

Up to 15 victims contacted Bingham in a day at the peak.

Some have threatened him and his family.

One cancer survivor lost $75,000 to a scammer who claimed to be Bigham’s identical twin.

She later wrote to him in a 2019 message.

“Hunter, I fell in love. And I was a fool. You are now the only one who knows the extent of it. I am retired and have no way to replenish this money.”

Bigham says he reported the fake profiles to Facebook, but the platform repeatedly told him they did not violate its community standards.

He also filed a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The agency told him there was little it could do, he says.

Meta told the AP it removed four accounts he recently reported and is investigating his case.

The company also said it removed over 179 million accounts, pages and groups for misrepresenting identity in the first half of 2026.

Bigham places the blame on the platforms.

“I hold the most responsibility for the platforms. They could stop this today.”

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The post Romance Scammers Use Mississippi Man’s Stolen Photos To Drain About $1,400,000 From Victims appeared first on The Daily Hodl.