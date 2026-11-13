A PNC Bank supervisor has been accused of stealing more than $86,000 from her employer and spending it on gambling.

Jacqueline Clinton, 48, of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, allegedly misused her position as Bank Reconcilements Operations Supervisor at PNC Bank to make false credit adjustments and direct the money to her personal account, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says.

Prosecutors say Clinton made ten fraudulent credit adjustments between May and August of 2026, pulling a total of $86,107.66 from the bank’s Regulation E Disputes General Ledgers, the internal accounting accounts used by banks and other financial institutions to track disputed funds, provisional credits, network chargeback recoveries, and fraud losses. Regulation E is a set of rules that outline procedures that banks and other financial institutions should handle disputes.

Those funds were meant to be distributed to client accounts for refunds, credit or deposits.

The district attorney’s office says her bank records show ATM withdrawals at casinos and transactions on online gambling sites. Clinton made mobile transfers to herself, according to Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Clinton faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, misapplication of entrusted property and unlawful use of a computer.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 4th of 2027.

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