Patients affected by a data breach at a Massachusetts community health center can claim up to $2,000 for documented losses or an estimated $40 payment, plus two years of medical identity monitoring, under a $750,000 class action settlement.

The agreement resolves allegations that DotHouse Health failed to safeguard patient information during a 2022 cyberattack, according to the settlement administrator’s portal.

The breach exposed the data of about 190,000 people, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and medical details.

The notice class covers roughly 145,000 people who were sent letters in July 2025.

“If you incurred actual, documented out-of-pocket losses due to the Data Incident, you can get back up to $2,000.00. The losses must have occurred between October 31, 2022, and January 29, 2027.”

In lieu of the cash payment or documented losses, the settlement class members can also claim pro rata payments of about $40.

The settlement is open to Massachusetts residents and others who choose to take part.

Claims must be filed by January 29th of 2027.

A final approval hearing is set for January 19th of 2027 in Suffolk County Superior Court.

DotHouse denies any wrongdoing.

The fund will cover administration, attorneys’ fees of up to $250,000 and service awards before payments are distributed.

Two years of CyEx Medical Shield Complete monitoring is also available, valued at about $179 per year.

Those eligible can submit claims online or by mail using the Login ID and PIN from their notice.

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The post Massachusetts Health Firm To Hand Out up to $2,000 per Person To Settle Data Beach That Exposed Names, Social Security Numbers and More appeared first on The Daily Hodl.