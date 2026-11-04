Bybit CEO Ben Zhou: AI, Tokenization and Connected Infrastructure to Reshape the Future of Finance

November 4th, 2026 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, joined global finance and technology leaders at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026.

Bybit Co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou shared his perspectives on how artificial intelligence (AI), asset tokenization and connected financial infrastructure are reshaping financial services and bringing traditional and digital markets closer together.

Speaking at the main-stage fireside chat, “Bridging the Divide: The Next Chapter of TradFi & Crypto Convergence,” Ben discussed how financial services are evolving as users seek more integrated access to digital assets, traditional markets, payments and savings. He said AI, tokenization and increasingly interconnected infrastructure are creating opportunities to improve efficiency, broaden market access and connect different asset classes and financial services.

However, Ben emphasized that greater access and efficiency must go hand in hand with security, risk management and regulatory compliance. As financial services become more interconnected and technology-driven, these safeguards are essential to building a resilient financial ecosystem and maintaining the confidence of users and market participants.

An Integrated Future for Financial Services

Ben said the next stage of finance is not about traditional finance and crypto replacing one another, but about making them work together. AI, asset tokenization and connected financial infrastructure can help users access a wider range of markets and services more efficiently. He emphasized, however, that connecting more assets and markets is only part of the task, and platforms must build security, risk management and compliance into their infrastructure as they expand beyond trading to serve broader financial needs. He also said confidence in the crypto market is growing as it develops over the long term, with liquidity remaining important to its continued progress.

He said Bybit’s role is to connect these services securely and efficiently, with regulatory requirements and local accountability embedded in the systems that deliver them.

Ben also examined AI’s role in financial services. As AI moves from providing information to initiating financial actions, platforms will need stronger permissions, better monitoring, and more refined user controls, he said.

On tokenization, Ben noted that putting assets on-chain is only the starting point: broader adoption requires clear investor rights, dependable custody and sufficient liquidity for markets to operate with confidence.

Disclaimer: Bybit is not licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, and its services are not available to the public in Hong Kong.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That’s why we’re building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world’s finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

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Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com





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