County commissioners to consider housing amendments

This week, the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners will hold its first public hearing on amendments to the county’s Land and Water Development and Use Code, changes county staff hope will pave the way for more housing.

The amendments, which county staff began working on last year at the direction of commissioners, come amid a statewide emergency on homelessness. They also follow a countywide housing study in 2019 that identified missing middle housing types like townhomes, cottage clusters and medium-density housing as resources to help meet the needs of first-time homebuyers.