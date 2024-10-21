Open in App
    Candidates for Cannon Beach City Council appear at forum

    By Jasmine Lewin The Astorian,

    2 days ago

    CANNON BEACH — At a candidates’ forum Friday night at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, contenders for City Council in the November election discussed housing, tourism, infrastructure and the redevelopment of the former elementary school.

    Erik Ostrander, who helps manage a motel, Deanna Hammond, who operates a bakery, and Mike Bates, an author and retired corporate attorney, are competing for two open positions left by City Councilor Nancy McCarthy and City Councilor Brandon Ogilvie, who reached term limits this year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AH0Wa_0wFqfFm600
