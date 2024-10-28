Outstanding members honored at 2024 Somerset County 4-H Recognition Banquet

BERLIN ― More than 175 4-H award winners, parents, volunteers and business sponsors attended the Somerset County 4-H Recognition Banquet Oct. 15, held at the Berlin Community Building.

The dinner, sponsored by the Somerset County 4-H Development Fund, Inc., is designed to recognize the Somerset County 4-H sponsors, 4-H member achievements, and honor local 4-H volunteers for their efforts in the 2023-24 4-H club year. More than $4,500 in scholarships and awards were presented to Somerset County 4-H program members during the evening.

Rori Allen, the daughter of Russell and Amanda Webreck of Berlin, is receiving the West Central Equipment, BJ Maurer, Lucas Popernack Memorial, Sam Sanner Memorial, Yachere Feed, and the Pittsburgh Foundation scholarships. She is attending Lesley University to study biology.

Jenny Countryman, the daughter of Michael and Carol Countryman of Berlin, is receiving the Pittsburgh Foundation scholarship. She is attending Lock Haven University studying to be a physician assistant.

Samantha Hayman, the daughter of Jonathan and Holly Hayman of Berlin. is receiving the Somerset Trust Co., Lucas Popernack Memorial, Hemminger Homes, Law Office of Megan Will, Larry and Gale Hay, Woy Brothers, Gerald and Kim Walker, and the Pittsburgh Foundation scholarships. She is attending Mount Aloysius for nursing.

Molly Miller, the daughter of Cubin and Christie Miller of Alum Bank, is receiving the Pittsburgh Foundation scholarship. She is attending Mount Aloysius to become a neonatologist.

The Horizon Farm Credit Overall Outstanding 4-H’er Award was presented to Samantha Hayman. Josiah Antram received the Intermediate Outstanding 4-H Member Award, presented by Legacy Accounting LLC, while Anya Brown received the Junior Outstanding 4-H Member Award, presented by Barbera Law. The 4-H SPIRIT Award was presented to Olivia Rhoads of Jenner Township 4-H Club.

The 4-H Clover Awards, designed to encourage 4-H members to engage in various projects and activities that will enable them to acquire the seven leadership skills necessary to lead successful lives as competent, caring, and contributing citizens, were awarded.

Members receiving Level One ― Green Clover Award: Josiah Ansell, Alexis Clark, Holly Deal, Blake Deen, Taylor Fetterman, Trevor Fetterman, Eden Karwatsky, Henry Kovach, Victoria Kovach, Ivy Swinger, Ruby Swinger, Jace Visinsky, Madison Visinsky, Maliory Visinsky, Lana Webreck, Lillian Webreck, Piper Webreck, Finley Webreck and Lucy Wright.

Receiving Level Two ― White Clover Award: Josiah Ansell, Blake Deen, Ella Ferris, Taylor Fetterman, Trevor Fetterman, Dierks Herring, Nevin Hillegass, Logan Karwatsky, Taylor Kister, Henry Kovach, Isaac Lape, Brooke Rhoads, Maria Sellers, Tymber Shaffer, Westlee Shaffer, Jace Visinsky, Madison Visinsky, Maliory Visinsky, Finley Webreck, Piper Webreck, and Cora Wright.

Receiving Level Three ― Bronze Clover Award: Blake Deen, Trevor Fetterman, Taylor Fetterman, Elizabeth Griffith, Layne Kister, Peyton Kister, Isaac Lape, Olivia Rhoads, Maria Sellers, Tymber Shaffer, Jace Visinsky, Madison Visinsky, Kyle Will, and Cora Wright.

Receiving Level Four ― Silver Clover Award: Trevor Fetterman, Taylor Fetterman, Coltin Green, Gabby Hay, Heath Landis, and Hayden Landis.

Receiving Level Five ― Gold Clover Award: Brinly Green.

Level 6 is the highest award ― the Diamond Clover. In addition to meeting other requirements, 4-H’ers must plan and conduct a significant service-learning project. This year’s award winners were: Aubrey Green, dog bone workshop to benefit the local Humane Society; Katelyn Kovacs, Fleece for Furry Friends’ project to benefit the Humane Society; Patricia Kovacs, feral cat feeders in her community.

Special recognition “Award of the Clover Leaders” was given to the following leaders for their years of 4-H volunteer leadership work:

Bronze Clover ― One Year of Service: Caleb Antram, Christy Fetterman, Mike Keslar, Beth McGregor, and Melissa Webreck.

Silver Clover ― Five Years of Service: Angela Griffith, Dakota Keslar, Tina Mitchell, and Tiffany Weigle.

Gold Clover ― Ten Years of Service: Megan Barlow, Kara Cornell, Carol Countryman, Kayla Hemminger, Joanne Stoltzfus, and Mary Woy.

Pearl Clover ― 15 Years of Service: Rebecca Grube; 25 Years of Service: Graham Hottle and Tammy Kincaid; 30 Years of Service: Donald Miller; 35 Years of Service: Annette Knotts

National 4-H Events that youth participated in this past year include: 4-H Shooting Sports Championships ― Molly Miller, Kiersten Allen, Madison Allen and Tanner Friedline.

For those interested in joining 4-H or becoming a volunteer leader, contact Penn State Extension in Somerset County at 814-445-8911.

