Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily American

    Outstanding members honored at 2024 Somerset County 4-H Recognition Banquet

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    BERLIN ― More than 175 4-H award winners, parents, volunteers and business sponsors attended the Somerset County 4-H Recognition Banquet Oct. 15, held at the Berlin Community Building.

    The dinner, sponsored by the Somerset County 4-H Development Fund, Inc., is designed to recognize the Somerset County 4-H sponsors, 4-H member achievements, and honor local 4-H volunteers for their efforts in the 2023-24 4-H club year. More than $4,500 in scholarships and awards were presented to Somerset County 4-H program members during the evening.

    More: Somerset County 4-H Youth preparing for the State 4-H Horse Show

    Rori Allen, the daughter of Russell and Amanda Webreck of Berlin, is receiving the West Central Equipment, BJ Maurer, Lucas Popernack Memorial, Sam Sanner Memorial, Yachere Feed, and the Pittsburgh Foundation scholarships. She is attending Lesley University to study biology.

    Jenny Countryman, the daughter of Michael and Carol Countryman of Berlin, is receiving the Pittsburgh Foundation scholarship. She is attending Lock Haven University studying to be a physician assistant.

    Samantha Hayman, the daughter of Jonathan and Holly Hayman of Berlin. is receiving the Somerset Trust Co., Lucas Popernack Memorial, Hemminger Homes, Law Office of Megan Will, Larry and Gale Hay, Woy Brothers, Gerald and Kim Walker, and the Pittsburgh Foundation scholarships. She is attending Mount Aloysius for nursing.

    Molly Miller, the daughter of Cubin and Christie Miller of Alum Bank, is receiving the Pittsburgh Foundation scholarship. She is attending Mount Aloysius to become a neonatologist.

    The Horizon Farm Credit Overall Outstanding 4-H’er Award was presented to Samantha Hayman. Josiah Antram received the Intermediate Outstanding 4-H Member Award, presented by Legacy Accounting LLC, while Anya Brown received the Junior Outstanding 4-H Member Award, presented by Barbera Law. The 4-H SPIRIT Award was presented to Olivia Rhoads of Jenner Township 4-H Club.

    More: Scenes from around the Somerset County Fair Tuesday morning

    The 4-H Clover Awards, designed to encourage 4-H members to engage in various projects and activities that will enable them to acquire the seven leadership skills necessary to lead successful lives as competent, caring, and contributing citizens, were awarded.

    Members receiving Level One ― Green Clover Award: Josiah Ansell, Alexis Clark, Holly Deal, Blake Deen, Taylor Fetterman, Trevor Fetterman, Eden Karwatsky, Henry Kovach, Victoria Kovach, Ivy Swinger, Ruby Swinger, Jace Visinsky, Madison Visinsky, Maliory Visinsky, Lana Webreck, Lillian Webreck, Piper Webreck, Finley Webreck and Lucy Wright.

    Receiving Level Two ― White Clover Award: Josiah Ansell, Blake Deen, Ella Ferris, Taylor Fetterman, Trevor Fetterman, Dierks Herring, Nevin Hillegass, Logan Karwatsky, Taylor Kister, Henry Kovach, Isaac Lape, Brooke Rhoads, Maria Sellers, Tymber Shaffer, Westlee Shaffer, Jace Visinsky, Madison Visinsky, Maliory Visinsky, Finley Webreck, Piper Webreck, and Cora Wright.

    More: Somerset County Fair the Super Bowl for market animals

    Receiving Level Three ― Bronze Clover Award: Blake Deen, Trevor Fetterman, Taylor Fetterman, Elizabeth Griffith, Layne Kister, Peyton Kister, Isaac Lape, Olivia Rhoads, Maria Sellers, Tymber Shaffer, Jace Visinsky, Madison Visinsky, Kyle Will, and Cora Wright.

    Receiving Level Four ― Silver Clover Award: Trevor Fetterman, Taylor Fetterman, Coltin Green, Gabby Hay, Heath Landis, and Hayden Landis.

    Receiving Level Five ― Gold Clover Award: Brinly Green.

    Level 6 is the highest award ― the Diamond Clover. In addition to meeting other requirements, 4-H’ers must plan and conduct a significant service-learning project. This year’s award winners were: Aubrey Green, dog bone workshop to benefit the local Humane Society; Katelyn Kovacs, Fleece for Furry Friends’ project to benefit the Humane Society; Patricia Kovacs, feral cat feeders in her community.

    Special recognition “Award of the Clover Leaders” was given to the following leaders for their years of 4-H volunteer leadership work:

    Bronze Clover ― One Year of Service: Caleb Antram, Christy Fetterman, Mike Keslar, Beth McGregor, and Melissa Webreck.

    Silver Clover ― Five Years of Service: Angela Griffith, Dakota Keslar, Tina Mitchell, and Tiffany Weigle.

    More: Sydney Walker wins fair queen title; will reign over week of activities at county fair

    Gold Clover ― Ten Years of Service: Megan Barlow, Kara Cornell, Carol Countryman, Kayla Hemminger, Joanne Stoltzfus, and Mary Woy.

    Pearl Clover ― 15 Years of Service: Rebecca Grube; 25 Years of Service: Graham Hottle and Tammy Kincaid; 30 Years of Service: Donald Miller; 35 Years of Service: Annette Knotts

    National 4-H Events that youth participated in this past year include: 4-H Shooting Sports Championships ― Molly Miller, Kiersten Allen, Madison Allen and Tanner Friedline.

    For those interested in joining 4-H or becoming a volunteer leader, contact Penn State Extension in Somerset County at 814-445-8911.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Outstanding members honored at 2024 Somerset County 4-H Recognition Banquet

    Related Search

    Somerset County4-H scholarships4-H achievements4-H programsPittsburgh foundationSomerset Trust Co.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post6 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Hurricane Helene power outages leave millions in the dark
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily15 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy