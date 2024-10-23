Drivers need to Move Over for police, emergency services. Why the law is needed

Regardless of the season, drivers across Pennsylvania must pay attention and either move over or slow down when a PennDOT, state police or emergency services vehicle is stopped along the shoulder of the road, according to the commonwealth's Move Over Law, which took effect in April 2021.

The law also applies to tow trucks and some disabled vehicles, according to the state police website.

"If people are not able to move over due to traffic in the other lane, they should reduce their speed by 20 mph (for example, to 35 mph in a 55 mph zone) whenever you’re going past any of the maintenance workers or police vehicles (etc.)," said Joe Kelemen, Somerset County Maintenance Manager for PennDOT District 9 .

'Everybody wants to go home'

Not enough drivers are following this law, Kelemen and other District 9 representatives said during an Oct. 17 press conference along Route 219 South in Conemaugh Township. District 9 held the event to raise public awareness of the law, as October is National Slow Down-Move Over Month.

While the 30-minute press conference was underway, Kelemen, this reporter and several District 9 officials watched as state police pulled over three separate vehicles because drivers failed to move into the other lane while an employee in a bright yellow PennDOT vehicle fixed a road sign along the shoulder of the highway.

"Everybody wants to go home at the end of the day, whether it’s emergency services (personnel) or my PennDOT crews. All it takes is one incident for something to happen, and then it’s too late – and you can’t turn the clock back. It’s too late once it happens," Kelemen said.

"This is basically a cooperative effort between the department (PennDOT) and the state police to enforce the Move Over law so that people are aware of it. We’re just trying to get the word out to make sure that people respect the work that we’re doing, in addition to my guys going home at the end of the day."

Move Over law is to keep road workers safe

Some of the most dangerous times for PennDOT work crews are when they're working along the shoulder of the road fixing a sign, collecting roadside trash or checking something on their vehicle, said Lawrence "Jake" Hann, who serves with Pam Kane as safety coordinators for District 9.

Nicholas Paul, a District 9 highway foreman, agreed.

"It is very difficult for us, sometimes working only in twos, to watch our back and do our job at the same time, with the fear of traffic being tight up against you," he said.

"So we’re really trying to get the message out for everybody to move over for the construction workers, the first responders, anything of that nature, because it only takes one second of me leaning down to hook a chain up to my hitch, and somebody is tight on the white line."

Steep penalties for not Move Over law

Distracted driving causes many of these incidents, Kelemen and Hann said, with drivers telling state or local police, 'I wasn't paying attention' or 'I took my eyes away for a second' as the reason for not moving over or, worse, causing an accident.

Distracted driving can also be costly, because fines for failing to move over can start at $500 for a first offense, then jump to $1,000 for a second offense and $2,000 for a third or subsequent offense, in addition to a 90-day license suspension, according to PennDOT. Drivers who fail to follow the Move Over law can also receive two points on their license.

A $10,000 fine and six-month license suspension can be imposed if the driver injures or kills an emergency response worker or someone in or near a disabled vehicle, according to the Move Over law .

"It happens on the two and three-digit state routes (219/30/31 etc.), it can even happen on back roads. People are in a hurry and we understand that, but they need to accommodate to traffic conditions," Kelemen said.

"Anytime you see emergency services, including the department (PennDOT), you should move over into the other lane. And you can’t tell as you come around the curve whether or not there is an emergency services vehicle there or not; you have to be alert and mindful of your surroundings and the situation at hand. That’s for driving at any time. Expect the unexpected."

Kelemen also reminded that as winter weather approaches, drivers must stay at least 100 feet behind PennDOT plow trucks and not attempt to pass them as they work to keep local roadways clear.

"The public also needs to be mindful of snow removal operations that will be coming up here before too long," he said. "We ask them to respect the work we are doing, trying to make the roads better for them."

