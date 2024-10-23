Flight 93 crash cleanup crews now qualify for expanded health care. How to apply

SHANKSVILLE — It took 23 years, but now responders arriving at the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93 while it was still smoldering deep in the ground and for the following weeks of cleanup are eligible to enroll in the World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program .

As of Sept. 11 this year, enrollment allows Somerset County residents who helped at the site of the crash, although not classified as first responders, free medical care for 69 types of cancer resulting from toxic exposure at the crash site near Shanksville in Somerset County, as well as other illnesses, according to the national Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The WTC Health Program provides healthcare to survivors and those who responded in New York City, and now the Pentagon and Shanksville, according to a statement by the program's administrator, John Howard, M.D.

Prior to the interim final rule, there were a total of 1,330 Pentagon and Shanksville responders enrolled in the WTC Health Program (1,183 Pentagon and 147 Shanksville). Now, based on new authority from U.S. Congress as of Sept. 11 of this year, the program's enrollment includes additional responders who served on 9/11 and the following weeks, according to Stephanie Stevens, communications, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

The WTC Health Program is a limited federal health program administered by the NIOSH, part of the CDC in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The program provides no-cost medical monitoring and treatment for certified WTC-related health conditions to those directly affected by the 9/11 attacks in New York, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, she said. The program is authorized through 2090.

In fact, the WTC Health Program's traveling version of the "Health Effects of 9/11" exhibition has opened at the Flight 93 National Memorial Learning Center.

Why expand 9/11 health care coverage now?

There were approximately 1,800 responders who came to help out in Shanksville. Less than 10% of them have enrolled in the program, said New York City attorney Michael Barasch, whose law firm, Barasch & McGarry, represents about 40,000 of the 9/11 community.

Those who could enroll until Sept. 11 of this year, according to law, were the first responders on 9/11.

"But then with all that jet fuel burning and then in the ground and ... the plastics burning with it" more of the responders who helped at the site of the crash have emerging health and mental issues, Barasch said.

In fact, it was the arborists, tree service professionals, who retrieved body parts out of trees at the Flight 93 crash site during the clean-up period in what is now a national memorial accentuated the need to include others like themselves who are not considered first responders by law but they are responders, he said.

Since 9/11, over 84,000 people have been diagnosed with physical and mental health conditions resulting from exposure to the dust, debris and traumatic events of 9/11. And it is not over.

In 2011, Congress passed the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010, signed into law by President Barack Obama. The purpose of the act was to improve protections and services for people affected by the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The act was named after Barasch's client, a New York City police officer, Zadroga died of pulmonary fibrosis, a disease where there is scarring of the lungs (fibrosis) which makes it difficult to breathe. He was 34, said Barasch in a telephone interview.

Zadroga was the first 9/11 responder whose death was directly linked with toxic Ground Zero substances such as ground glass fibers and asbestos. Zadroga had spent 450 hours participating in the recovery efforts at the 9/11 attack site. At the end of his life, he developed shortness of breath and became unable to walk distances more than 100 feet without gasping for air, according to media reports.

At the Flight 93 crash site, although there was no asbestos like at the World Trade Center, there was a lot of the same chemicals emitted from the jet fuel and the burning parts of the airplane, like the seats, that had a lot of cogingents, Barasch said.

Which is why if any of the responders (including the press) contact one of the listed 69 cancers from exposure to toxic materials while assisting at any of the three 9/11 sites they will be eligible for relief through the WTC Health Program, according to Patrick Gallogly Rheaume of Barasch & McGarry law firm.

The WTC Health Program piggybacks on individual's insurance (for example paying for the co-pays) and covers those who do not have insurance, he said.

How Flight 93 crash site cleanup workers can get health care coverage

First get into the health plan and be certified. Do it now.

"There is a presumption if you got one of these 69 cancers or listed respiratory illnesses or get one of them in the future, you acquired the illnesses at the 9/11 site," Barasch said.

It doesn't have to be for just the physical, but for mental as well, he said.

"We actually provide for the people in my office, they have what is called indirect PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) by having to deal with my clients day after day (who were responders at the 9/11 sites)," Barasch said.

Every year on the remembrance of that day, these responders who dealt with the death and destruction first-hand on Sept. 11, 2001, the amount of PTSD goes through the roof. All these responders are entitled to free screening and health care, he said.

Barasch knows personally. He has gotten help both mentally and physically (he is a two-time cancer survivor). His office is three blocks from the World Trade Center. Barasch returned to his law office soon after the center was hit thinking it was safe to do so.

With these victim compensation funds there is no statute of limitations. So if you lost a spouse in 2008 to one of the designated cancers, even though they hadn't passed the WTC Health Program (until 2011) it is not too late for family members to apply for compensation as long as they have witnesses that their loved one was at one of the three sites during the two-month allotted timeframe, he said.

Those with stage 4 cancer going into hospice have contacted him about getting into the program, although it is heart-breaking, it makes me feel good to say you don't have to worry your wife and kids can stay in the house, Barasch said.

"Don't wait. Get it now and just warehouse it," he said.

"You are not taking from anyone else. These programs are fully funded. But, you have to get into them," Barasch said.

His firm represents several people who responded to the Flight 93 crash site on Sept. 11, 2001.

For those who want to learn more, reach out to the WTC Health Program and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund directly. The New York City law firm of Michael Barasch & McGarry will also answer any questions, at 212-385-8000 or 911victims.com .

How first responders can say they qualify

Two programs run together, the WTC Health program and the Victim's Compensation Fund, said Barasch.

You need witnesses or a letter from the employee stating a person was there for up to two months following the 9/11 attacks, to confirm they are eligible.

"I tell people to get into the health program now, even if they are healthy. Because you need witnesses to say they saw you there to be certified. The reality is as the years go by it is going to get harder and harder to find witnesses to sign off ," Barasch said.

"I lose two clients every day. It is so heartbreaking. What is even worse (is) when family members of loved ones who passed away aren't aware they are eligible for life-changing money. It may be enough to save their homes," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Flight 93 crash cleanup crews now qualify for expanded health care. How to apply