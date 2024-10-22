Open in App
    Pittsburgh food bank announces local winners of Child Hunger Hero Awards

    By Madolin Edwards, The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    PITTSBURGH ― Through the Child Hunger Hero Award Program (CHH), Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank recognized schools and community sponsors who have gone above and beyond to serve meals to children.

    Three Somerset County organizations were included in the award recognition. Silver award winners were Camp Harmony and Movement Collective. Receiving a bronze honor is the Shade-Central City School District.

    More: Mobile food bank launches capital campaign

    "The Child Hunger Hero Award Program is our opportunity to say thank you to food service professionals for their work to feed kids," said Food Bank Director of Child Nutrition Programs Kelsey Gross in a press release. "We recognize the huge amount of work that goes into creating healthy meals for kids, and we thank our partners for ensuring kids have the nutritious foods they need to thrive."

    The CHH award winners were evaluated on their involvement in programs including school meals, summer food, afterschool meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry programs. This dedication to making sure children get food is critical to the health and wellness of the community, according to the press release.

    What they do

    Silver winner Camp Harmony's sponsor Janice Kaltenbaugh said in its mission description to the food bank, "We are constantly looking at places to offer new sites. If one site decreases in number, another site opens at a different place."

    Sponsor Mardi Vincent for Movement Collective, described its work as, "This year, we operated seven rural non-congregate meal sites throughout Somerset County. We provided 14 grab-and-go meals weekly to children (seven breakfast and seven lunch). Our goal was to provide as much food from local vendors as possible. We utilized Moo-Echo for our milk products. Each child received one quart of white and one quart of chocolate/strawberry milk per distribution day. Our goal was to provide as much fresh fruit and vegetables as we could. 80% of the vegetables provided were fresh. We plan to increase this in 2025."

    Vincent said Cascios provides the fresh fruit for the program.

    Spencer Brougher, director of Movement Collective, said about the program, "We’re really proud of the efforts of our dedicated helpers who prepared, packed, transported and distributed 53,000 meals throughout the county. Movement is dedicated to supporting young people in our community and we’re excited for the opportunity to assist families in feeding their kids healthy meals throughout the summer. "

    More: Summer Youth Café brings healthy meals to children during summer break

    Vincent added that Movement Collective partners with Tableland/Career Link.

    "We hired seven students and two crew chiefs as part of their summer youth employment and training program. This is a first-time employment for these kids," Vincent said in an email. "We work to teach them good work ethics. Coming to work on time. Doing the job that they are supposed to do. Without this program, we would not be able to serve the meals that we did."

    Bronze winner Shade-Central City School District's sponsor Tammy Hutchinson said in its application for CCH, "We are a small district, so we don’t have a lot of extra options for food service types and multiple food choices. We do our best to ensure the students are getting a nutritious yet filling breakfast and lunch. We do offer our main meal entrée and usually three options (chef salad, burger or PBJ). We do a lot of scratch cooking hoping to get a better response. We ask students for suggestions and feedback on new menu items we offer."

    This year CCH says:• 34 of th winning schools and community organizations provided food for children to take home through either a backpack program or a school pantry.• 26 of the winning schools and community organizations sponsored summer meals, providing a much-needed resource for children when school is out for the summer.

    More: Drop-off locations opening in Somerset County for Operation Christmas Child

    • 14 of the winning schools and community organizations sponsored after-school meals, providing snacks and/or dinner to students alongside after-school programming.• 24 of the winning school districts are part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which makes free school breakfast and lunch available to all students.

    Madolin Edwards has been a journalist at the Daily American for 37 years, covering school boards, borough councils, sports and new stories. Contact the Daily American reporters at news@dailyamerican.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Pittsburgh food bank announces local winners of Child Hunger Hero Awards

