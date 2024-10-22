SOMERSET — An upcoming Penn State Extension workshop, “Smart Use Health Insurance: Basics,” is aimed at helping participants gain insight into health insurance and select a plan that aligns with their health care needs and budget through effective strategies and informed decision-making.

This workshop is from 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Somerset Library, 6022 Glades Pike, Suite 120, Somerset. The workshop is free, but attendees should register by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 4.

The program is designed for anyone interested in learning more about health insurance and strategies for selecting a health care plan. Becoming a smart consumer means making well-informed decisions about health insurance, organizers noted. By expanding knowledge about health insurance and learning effective selection strategies, participants can confidently choose a plan that aligns with their healthcare needs and financial circumstances.

Attendees will learn:

Why health insurance helps prevent significant unexpected health care expenses.

How to compare health care plans and costs.

How to identify information needed to make a smart health insurance decision.

For more details and to sign up, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/smart-choice-health-insurancetm-basics .

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Penn State Extension workshop to cover health insurance basics