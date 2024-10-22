Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily American

    Penn State Extension workshop to cover health insurance basics

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    SOMERSET — An upcoming Penn State Extension workshop, “Smart Use Health Insurance: Basics,” is aimed at helping participants gain insight into health insurance and select a plan that aligns with their health care needs and budget through effective strategies and informed decision-making.

    This workshop is from 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Somerset Library, 6022 Glades Pike, Suite 120, Somerset. The workshop is free, but attendees should register by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 4.

    More: Medical milestones, museum event, superintendent honored in this month's Roof Garden Biz

    The program is designed for anyone interested in learning more about health insurance and strategies for selecting a health care plan. Becoming a smart consumer means making well-informed decisions about health insurance, organizers noted. By expanding knowledge about health insurance and learning effective selection strategies, participants can confidently choose a plan that aligns with their healthcare needs and financial circumstances.

    Attendees will learn:

    • Why health insurance helps prevent significant unexpected health care expenses.
    • How to compare health care plans and costs.
    • How to identify information needed to make a smart health insurance decision.

    For more details and to sign up, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/smart-choice-health-insurancetm-basics .

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Penn State Extension workshop to cover health insurance basics

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 hours ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy