    • The Daily American

    Somerset County students recognized during Red Ribbon Rally

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    SOMERSET ― Somerset County Drug-Free Communities, in partnership with UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes , hosted a Red Ribbon Rally Friday at the Somerset Church of the Brethren in Somerset.

    The Red Ribbon Rally kicked off Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign. This year's theme for Red Ribbon Week is “Life Is A Movie. Film Drug Free.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEuxs_0wGoRRpX00

    More: Meyersdale students hear about changing their attitudes and lives

    As part of the campaign, Somerset County students were invited to participate in poster, essay, digital video and PSA contests to spread the message of the importance of staying drug-free. During the rally, 32 students and three Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) groups were recognized for their entries.

    In addition to the awards ceremony, a campaign proclamation was read by emcee state Sen. Patrick Stefano. Officer Jason Upton of the Somerset Borough Police provided campaign remarks, and keynote speakers included Adeline Barkman from the Rockwood Area School District, Florence Hufford from the Shanksville School District and Jaylynn Anderson from the Meyersdale Area School District. The Mary Ann Bowman Spirit of Red Ribbon Week Award was presented to Rebecca Mull, a program supervisor at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes.

    More: Red Ribbon Week and emergency operations plans resolutions approved

    “Somerset County has participated in Red Ribbon Week since the inaugural year of the campaign in 1985,” said Mull. “Red Ribbon Week is a great opportunity to educate youth of our county about the importance of living a drug-free lifestyle. It is our sincere hope they share the messages learned from Red Ribbon Week throughout the entire year.”

    More details and a listing of the winners can be found on the Somerset County Drug-Free Communities Facebook page .

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset County students recognized during Red Ribbon Rally

    Amanda Marcelle Shultz
    1d ago
    congratulations to you all
