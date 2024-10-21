Drop-off locations opening in Somerset County for Operation Christmas Child

SOMERSET ― Volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 18–25.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster, according to a press release issued by Samaritan's Purse. More than 4,700 drop-off locations will open across the country in November.

More: Halloween activities around Somerset County communities

Somerset County has five locations. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off. In Somerset County, drop-off locations and times are:

First Christian Church , 139 E. Main St. Somerset : Nov. 18: 9-11 a.m.; Nov. 19: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 20: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Nov. 20: 1-2 p.m.; Nov. 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 22: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 23: 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 24: 9-11 a.m.; Nov. 25: 9-11 a.m.

, : Nov. 18: 9-11 a.m.; Nov. 19: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 20: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Nov. 20: 1-2 p.m.; Nov. 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 22: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 23: 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 24: 9-11 a.m.; Nov. 25: 9-11 a.m. Camp Harmony , 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville : Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 21: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 23: 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Nov. 24: 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Nov. 25: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

, : Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 21: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 23: 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Nov. 24: 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Nov. 25: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Berlin Brethren Church , 620 Main St., Berlin : Nov. 18: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 19: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 20: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 21: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 22: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 23: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 24: 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 25: 8-10 a.m.

, : Nov. 18: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 19: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 20: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 21: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 22: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 23: 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 24: 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 25: 8-10 a.m. Kingwood Fellowship Center , 5957 Kingwood Road, Markleton : Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 20: 6:30-8 p.m.; Nov. 21: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 21: 5:30-7 p.m.; Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 22: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 23: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 24: 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 25: 8-11 a.m.

, : Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 20: 6:30-8 p.m.; Nov. 21: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 21: 5:30-7 p.m.; Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 22: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 23: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 24: 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 25: 8-11 a.m. Meyersdale Grace Brethren Church , 112 Beachley St., Meyersdale : Nov. 18: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 19: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Nov. 21: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Nov. 22: 9-11 a.m.; Nov. 23: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 24: 12-2 p.m.; Nov. 25: 9-11 a.m.

Somerset's collection sites growing

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach another 12 million children in 2024.

Mindy Singo is Somerset County's area coordinator and project leader for Wesley Chapel Methodist Church. She said Somerset, Fayette and Westmoreland counties were grouped together prior to 2020, but since then have been separate collection teams.

"We were separated because of the growth of the churches collecting and the community groups and number of shoeboxes packed for the program," she said. "The whole week of collections for the coordinators is a lot of running around to all the drop-off sites and getting them the supplies they need."

More: Grant provides FFA students chance to learn water mechanics

Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups.

Singo said she started out as a volunteer interested in packing shoeboxes for her church.

"I teach kindergarten so children are near to my heart. To hear about children living without the fun stuff, school supplies, personal items, it breaks your heart," she said. "Then I found out there's this organization that packs these things into shoeboxes, pray over them and they do the work to get the boxes into the hands of the kids. I decided I want to pack a box. Then I packed four, then eight. It just grows and grows."

Singo said last year Somerset County's sites collected 7,297 shoeboxes. This year the goal is 7,701 shoeboxes.

"Each year it's growing little bit by little bit, which we're glad," she said. "They pack toys, supplies, personal care items. Anybody can pack a box. We feel you pack the tangible items, God will pack the rest."

Singo said her decision and acceptance to become more involved in the program was an intensive process.

"I was asked if being an area coordinator was something I'd be interested in. After much prayer I said I would," she said.

She was interviewed and accepted.

"This was prayerfully thought out and discussed," she said. "I found out there is a whole team behind you. I didn't realize how much work goes into this.

More: Pumpkin Decorating Contest at Biesecker library this month

"I was able to go to Paraguay to see the kids open the boxes. Every child would hear about Jesus at the outreach, then they'd open the box. To see their faces… If they allowed me, I'd take the kids home with me. I will go back again. It was amazing."

How to pack a box

A step-by-step guide is found on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/order-materials . Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

“Children need hope, and they need to know that they are not alone and God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Gift-filled shoeboxes open the door for us to share the hope of the Gospel with boys and girls around the world. Please pray that these simple gifts have an eternal impact.”

Singo said the local Operation Christmas Child has a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Operation%20Christmas%20Child%2C%20Somerset%2C%20PA, where updates and changes to collection sites will be listed.

Madolin Edwards has been a journalist at the Daily American for 37 years, covering school boards, borough councils, sports and new stories. Contact the Daily American reporters at news@dailyamerican.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Drop-off locations opening in Somerset County for Operation Christmas Child