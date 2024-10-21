Vote for the Daily American Somerset County Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-18

Each Monday, the Daily American will select nominees for Female and Male Athlete of the Week in Somerset County for the fall sports season. There will be a separate poll for Football Athlete of the Week.

We will post the polls each Monday at 5 a.m., and voters will have through Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote. Votes are limited to one per IP address or computer network.

Last week's results North Star pair, Sines voted Somerset County Athlete of the Week for Oct. 7-11

Athletes can be nominated via email to sports@dailyamerican.com. Please include details of their achievements for that week only, including any notable statistics or results. All email submissions will be considered but not necessarily selected as a nominee.

The winners will be featured in the top performers feature in Saturday's Daily American print edition.

This week's polls are below:

---

---

