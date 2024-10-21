Open in App
    Vote for the Daily American Somerset County Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-18

    By Adam Ripple, The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    Each Monday, the Daily American will select nominees for Female and Male Athlete of the Week in Somerset County for the fall sports season. There will be a separate poll for Football Athlete of the Week.

    We will post the polls each Monday at 5 a.m., and voters will have through Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote. Votes are limited to one per IP address or computer network.

    Last week's results North Star pair, Sines voted Somerset County Athlete of the Week for Oct. 7-11

    Athletes can be nominated via email to sports@dailyamerican.com. Please include details of their achievements for that week only, including any notable statistics or results. All email submissions will be considered but not necessarily selected as a nominee.

    The winners will be featured in the top performers feature in Saturday's Daily American print edition.

    This week's polls are below:

    ---

    ---

    Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Vote for the Daily American Somerset County Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-18

