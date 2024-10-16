Open in App
    Here's how to help observe and report severe weather events to the National Weather Service

    By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    SOMERSET ― Weather watchers have an opportunity to learn how to observe and report severe weather to the National Weather Service in State College.

    On Oct. 31, the National Weather Service will present its Basic SkyWarn Spotter program to the public from 7:30-9 p.m. at 100 E. Union St. in Somerset. The presentation is free; those who are under age 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participants should bring along a pen or pencil to take notes.

    Traffic detour: Bridge on West Mud Pike to be closed for emergency repairs

    What does a SkyWarn Spotter do?

    SkyWarn Spotters are members of the public who volunteer to collect and report severe or hazardous weather incidents to the National Weather Service, according to the agency's website.

    SkyWarn Spotters gather information when and where severe weather — such as wind damage, hail, tornadoes, funnel clouds and flooding — is occurring in the area. They record the time and date, the location and other details about where those conditions are taking place and report that information to the National Weather Service.

    Saving more lives: Why is Somerset County joining the PulsePoint Respond system?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vo3eh_0w8nerv400

    "They act as our eyes and ears in the field," according to the National Weather Service's Weather Spotter Field Guide . "Spotter reports help our meteorologists issue timely, accurate and detailed warnings by confirming hazardous weather detected by NWS radar. Spotters also provide critical verification information that helps improve future warning services.

    "SkyWarn Spotters serve their local communities by acting as a vital source of information when dangerous storms approach."

    Online training videos are available to watch at the National Weather Service in State College's SkyWarn website .

