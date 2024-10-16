Open in App
    Vote for the best Somerset County football student section

    By Adam Ripple, The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xYYO_0w8mRw0f00

    Student sections come out in full force on Friday nights with their enthusiasm, colorful themes and cheer .

    Which one brings the most spirit? That's for the voters to decide.

    Cast your vote now for your favorite student section across Somerset County. All six teams are represented in the poll below, which closes at 5 p.m., Friday.

    Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Vote for the best Somerset County football student section

