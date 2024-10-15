How Somerset Co. Library will pay to create a dynamic community resource center

The Somerset County Library received a $1,066,990 Multi-Purpose Community Facilities Grant from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) to create a multifunctional space equipped with state-of-the-art digital technology and amenities.

The grant award was for 100% of the project cost, said director Cheryl Morgan, Somerset County Library .

The funds will be used to renovate Room 26 of the library, which will serve as a hub for existing library offerings, as well as new public programs conducted in partnership with community organizations.

“This grant will allow the library to create a dynamic community resource center that empowers individuals with the knowledge, skills and opportunities needed to thrive in today's rapidly evolving society,” Morgan said. “By leveraging technology and fostering collaboration, the project will create a welcoming space where education, health and workforce development intersect to enrich the lives of all community members.”

Who helped

KINBER, a nonprofit organization, served as a consultant for the Somerset Library grant.

“Their guidance was instrumental in enabling us to pursue and manage grant projects like this that would have otherwise been beyond our capacity," Morgan said. "KINBER’s support has allowed the library to amplify our community impact.”

Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes called the grant a "huge win" and in an email to Morgan she wrote: "This will be an exciting partnership with KINBER."

Morgan said that the Somerset Library is "also deeply grateful" to Sen. Patrick Stefano, Rep. Carl Metzgar, and Somerset County Commissioners Tokar-Ickes, Irv Kimmel Jr. and Brian Fochtman who "all supported and advocated for the project," Morgan said.

What's next

"I'm not sure yet when things will begin. One estimate was that it will take 30 to 60 days to finalize the grant agreements," Morgan said.

She has begun to lay out "a high-level action plan" with advisors.

"I want to engage partners and the community at large in the project as it progresses," Morgan said.

The funding

Somerset County Library was among the 49 projects across the state to receive an award under the grant program. The PBDA used a portion of the $279 million in Capital Projects Funds awarded to Pennsylvania under the American Rescue Plan Act to establish the Multi-Purpose Community Facilities Grant Program, according to a media release.

Somerset County is one of 26 counties to receive funding from the PBDA, which approved a total of $45 million in funding to ensure Pennsylvanians can access reliable, high-speed internet in public facilities such as local libraries, schools and community health centers, according to the media release.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: How Somerset Co. Library will pay to create a dynamic community resource center