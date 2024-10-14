Open in App
    Somerset County could win life-saving AED equipment. How to help

    By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    Registering an AED (automated external defibrillator) in Somerset County could bring more life-saving equipment to the area through a contest that PulsePoint is sponsoring during October, which is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month.

    There are currently 81 AEDs registered in Somerset County through the PulsePoint AED website, said Craig Hollis-Nicholson, Somerset County 911 operations manager.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iz8i7_0w5vwpVX00

    On Oct. 8, the Somerset County Commissioners approved the county joining PulsePoint Respond , a notification system that connects the county's 911 center to local first responders, medical personnel and community responders trained in CPR or AED use.

    Saving lives: Why is Somerset County joining the PulsePoint Respond system?

    When the Somerset County 911 Communications Center receives an emergency call for a cardiac arrest, the dispatcher uses the PulsePoint Respond system to send an alert to the cell phones of people who have subscribed and are willing to provide CPR until emergency medical services arrive, according to the PulsePoint Respond website.

    Hollis-Nicholson said he hopes the PulsePoint Respond system will be ready for the county to use before the end of the year.

    Community service: Meyersdale Elks Lodge donates chest protectors to young baseball players

    PulsePoint also collects the physical locations of AEDs across the county and shares that information with responders when the emergency notification is sent, according to the PulsePoint Respond website.

    According to the PulsePoint AED contest website, the community that registers the most AED locations through October 31 will receive five Zoll AED3 devices.

    Any AED devices in Somerset County that are not already registered can be entered online at the PulsePoint AED website or through the free PulsePoint AED app for cell phones.

    For organizations who want to purchase an AED for their community, there are grants available through nonprofits like the 1889 Foundation or the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies that could help to cover the cost, Hollis-Nicholson said.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset County could win life-saving AED equipment. How to help

