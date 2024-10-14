Somerset County could win life-saving AED equipment. How to help

Registering an AED (automated external defibrillator) in Somerset County could bring more life-saving equipment to the area through a contest that PulsePoint is sponsoring during October, which is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month.

There are currently 81 AEDs registered in Somerset County through the PulsePoint AED website, said Craig Hollis-Nicholson, Somerset County 911 operations manager.

On Oct. 8, the Somerset County Commissioners approved the county joining PulsePoint Respond , a notification system that connects the county's 911 center to local first responders, medical personnel and community responders trained in CPR or AED use.

When the Somerset County 911 Communications Center receives an emergency call for a cardiac arrest, the dispatcher uses the PulsePoint Respond system to send an alert to the cell phones of people who have subscribed and are willing to provide CPR until emergency medical services arrive, according to the PulsePoint Respond website.

Hollis-Nicholson said he hopes the PulsePoint Respond system will be ready for the county to use before the end of the year.

PulsePoint also collects the physical locations of AEDs across the county and shares that information with responders when the emergency notification is sent, according to the PulsePoint Respond website.

According to the PulsePoint AED contest website, the community that registers the most AED locations through October 31 will receive five Zoll AED3 devices.

Any AED devices in Somerset County that are not already registered can be entered online at the PulsePoint AED website or through the free PulsePoint AED app for cell phones.

For organizations who want to purchase an AED for their community, there are grants available through nonprofits like the 1889 Foundation or the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies that could help to cover the cost, Hollis-Nicholson said.

